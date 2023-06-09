NCAA Gainesville Regional: No. 2 seed Florida vs. No. 15 seed South Carolina delayed

Florida baseball will begin Gainesville Super Regional play on Friday night, hosting South Carolina at Condron Family Ballpark in a best-of-three-series.

The No, 2 national seed Gators (48-15) are vying for their first College World Series appearance since 2018. Two more wins will get them there.

"When you are in a situation like this, Omaha is right there, right in front of you, you can almost feel it," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "If you allow yourself to get caught up in that feeling rather than playing South Carolina that can really affect your play. Hopefully that doesn't happen, but that's every player's dream, that's why a lot of these guys came back, to have that opportunity again."

Florida will start righty ace Brandon Sproat (7-3, 4.83), while 15th national seed South Carolina (42-19) is expected to counter by starting righty James Hicks (8-1, 3.32 ERA).

Sproat allowed 4 runs in 5.2 innings in his last outing against South Carolina on April 20, taking a loss against the Gamecocks. Florida was swept in a three-game series at South Carolina from April 20-22, but will play this time at home, where the Gators are 33-6 on the season.

