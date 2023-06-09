2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Gainesville Super Regional: How to watch, secure tickets
Florida baseball will continue its quest for its first College World Series appearance since 2018 when it hosts South Carolina on Friday night.
Righty Brandon Sproat (7-3, 4.83 ERA) will start for the Gators against South Carolina righty James Hicks (8-1. 3.32 ERA).
The winner of the best-of-three series will head to the CWS in Omaha, where UF made seven trips during an eight-year span from 2010-18.
How to watch Florida vs. South Carolina Gainesville NCAA Super Regional game
Game time: 6 p,m.
Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark
Live stream: ESPN+
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WRUF (AM 850)
Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast
How to attend Florida vs. South Carolina's NCAA Super Regional game
Single game tickets: $10-$50
All-session tickets: $30-$120
Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster
