Florida basketball signs former San Francisco guard from transfer portal

Florida basketball secured its sixth transfer portal addition of the 2023-24 roster, and it's a player that head coach Todd Golden is quite familiar with.

The Gators signed San Francisco Dons grad transfer Julian Rishwain on Friday, a 6-foot-5 guard who will bring depth and shooting ability to the backcourt.

Rishwain had his best season at San Francisco under Golden in 2021-22, shooting 43 percent from 3-point range (55-for-128). That included a 20-point outing in the 2022 WAC Tournament championship game against top-ranked Gonzaga.

Gators land guard:Florida basketball signs transfer point guard Zyon Pullin

Proving a point:Florida basketball: Walter Clayton Jr.'s HS coach says he can handle playing point

“Julian was an integral part of our NCAA tournament team at San Francisco,” Golden said. “He’s an efficient shot maker who had some of his best games against top competition. He has been a part of successful teams and has a great understanding of what it takes to win.”

Last season. Rishwain started 11 of 20 games for the Dons before an injury ended his season in January.

A Los Angeles native, Rishwain has totaled 28 double-figure scoring games and four 20-point outings in his college career, including a career-high 25 points at BYU (2/25/21), and has nine games with at least four made 3-point field goals. He began his college career at Boston College before transferring to San Francisco to play for Golden, who as an assistant at San Francisco was the first coach to recruit him out of high school.

“Excited to play again for (Golden) and his high-energy style,” Rishwain said. “He’s a player’s coach and has always had great relationships with all the dudes on the team. He brought the best out of me during his time at USF, so I’m really excited to get the opportunity to reunite with him in Florida.”

Rishwain joins 6-2 guard Walter Clayton Jr. (Iona), 7-1 center Micah Handlogten (Marshall), 6-8 forward EJ Jarvis (Yale), 6-4 guard Zyon Pullin (UC-Riverside) and 6-10 center Tyrese Samuel (Seton Hall) as the sixth portal addition in UF's class. The addition of Rishwain raised 2023 UF's portal class to third nationally, per On3Sports.