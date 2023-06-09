Three takeaways from Florida Baseball's win vs. South Carolina in Gainesville Super Regional

Florida baseball picked up its first win of the season over South Carolina at the right time, beating the Gamecocks 5-4 in Game 1 of he Gainesville Super Regional before a school-record 8,439 at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Gators (49-15) rallied back from down 2-0 and 3-2 to move within a game of its first College World Series appearance since 2018.

South Carolina (42-20) designated hitter Will McGillis' second homer of the game, a solo shot, cut UF's lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth. But Florida closer Brandon Neely got the next batter, shortstop Braylen Wimmer, to ground out to third to end the game for his 13th save of the season.

The two teams are next scheduled to play Saturday at 3 p.m. (ESPN2) and Condron Family Ballpark, weather permitting. The game Friday night started after a two-and-a-half hour weather delay and more storms are in the forecast on Saturday. South Carolina (42-20) needs a win Saturday to force a deciding third game.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

The Gators flex their muscle with the longball

Florida powered its way to the win with three home runs. Down 2-0 in the top of the first, Florida tied the score back up 2-2 in the bottom of the first when Josh Rivera rocketed a 2-0 pitch from South Carolina starter James Hicks for his 17th homer of the season. The blast measured 453 feet over the wall and berm left field.

In the fifth inning, with Florida down 3-2, Tyler Shelnut led off with another blast off Hicks, a towering shot to left field to tie the score at 3.

Then, in the sixth inning, Florida catcher BT Riopelle gave the Gators their first lead of the night, 4-3, with a solo homer to center off South Carolina reliever Will Sanders. It was Riopelle's sixth homer of the postseason and 16th of the season.

Florida picked up a big insurance run in the bottom of the eighth without the aid of the longball when Shelnut delivered a two-out, RBI single, scoring Rivera.

Florida starter Brandon Sproat settles in after shaky start

Sproat (8-3) gave up three runs on seven hits in his first two innings of work, including a towering solo homer to South Carolina designated hitter Will McGillis to start the game.

But Sproat was able to establish a rhythm the rest of the game, allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings with two walks (one intentional) and seven strikeouts.

Sproat worked out of a bases loaded j, one-out jam in the second inning, getting South Carolina catcher to ground back to him to start a pitcher to catcher to first double play to end the inning. From there, Sproat retired the next six batters he faced. In the fifth, Sproat surrended a single, an error and a walk but left a runner at third stranded by striking out South Carolina third baseman Talmedge McCroy. His outing ended by striking out Will Tippett to end the sixth inning at 105 pitches, with 71 for strikes.

Florida's bullpen closes it out

Lefty Cade Fisher, coming off his stellar start last Sunday against Texas Tech, pitched two scoreless innings, retiring six of the seven batters he faced to get through the seventh and eighth innings.

Neely struck out two and surrendered a run in the ninth but held the lead for his 13th save.