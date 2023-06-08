Everything to know about Florida baseball in Super Regional matchup with South Carolina

Florida baseball will try for its first College World Series appearance since 2018 when it hosts South Carolina in the Gainesville Super Regional this weekend in a three-game series at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Gators (48-15), as the No. 2 national seed, will face the No. 15 national seed Gamecocks, who swept UF in a three-game series last April at Founders Ballpark in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina (42-19) outscored Florida 25-10 in the three-game sweep.

This time around, Florida will be back at home, where the Gators are 33-6 on the season.

"I made it very clear to our team that this not about redemption for the weekend we had," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "That's just all nonsense. We just have to play our brand of baseball and play our best and hopefully the outcome is what we want."

Friday's game starts at 6 p.m., and Saturday has a 3 p.m. start. Both games will be televised by ESPN2. Sunday's game, if necessary, is to be determined.

Here are three storylines to watch in the Super Regional matchup:

Can Florida baseball's pitching duplicate its stellar performance in regional play?

Florida posted a 1.63 team ERA in five regional games with shutouts against Florida A&M (3-0) and Texas Tech (6-0). The Gators proved they had enough depth in the pitching staff to withstand adversity, with freshman lefty Cade Fisher (1 ER in 7 IP) and Ryan Slater (0 ER, 5 IP) stepping up in emergency starts.

Florida will turn to righty Brandon Sproat (7-3, 4,70 ERA) in the series opener on Friday, with righty Hurston Waldrep (8-3, 4.54 ERA) pitching Saturday's game and lefty Jac Caglianone (7-3, 3.78 ERA) starting Sunday, if needed. Waldrep allowed one run in 7 innings and struck out 12 in UF's 8-2 regional win over Connecticut last Sunday. Caglianone pitched six shutout innings in UF's 3-0 win against Florida A&M, allowing four hits with 3 walks and one strikeout.

Righty Brandon Neely will handle the back end of the game for Gators after pitching five scoreless innings with two saves in regional play. Neely was suspended for UF's series against South Carolina, which impacted the back end of the bullpen.

"Being able to see everyone play their role, step up in new roles like Slater and Cade Fisher did this past weekend, hopefully we’re hitting our stride in the right time and we can keep it going," Waldrep said.

The key for Florida will be to throw strikes against South Carolina. The Gamecocks walked 24 times in a three-game series against the Gators in April. Waldrep only walked two batters in his last start against Connecticut,

“That’s something a lot of teams try to do against us, because that’s where we struggled a couple of times in our losses," Waldrep said. "So being able to make those adjustments and having the luxury to see them, they’ve also seen our pitching staff once so both sides have the experience and learning from that.”

Gators return to Super Regional:Florida baseball: What sparked the Gators to rally and win the Gainesville Regional

Can the Gators get more production from the bottom of the lineup?

O'Sullivan has searched for answers at the bottom of the order throughout the season. During the regional, he benched center fielder Michael Robertson and played Wyatt Langford to try to get another bat at the bottom of the lineup.

The move worked. Right fielder Ty Evans went 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored in Florida's 8-2 win against Connecticut on Sunday. Left fielder Tyler Shelnut had a two-RBI single against Texas Tech on Sunday and left fielder Richie Schiekofer went 2-for-7 batting ninth on Sunday and Monday.

"It gives the whole team confidence because it’s a team game," Shelnut said. "You have nine guys there for a reason. You can’t count on two guys are three guys to produce all your runs. You just can’t do that. So even if guys at the bottom of the order can find a way to turn the lineup back to the top get guys on base, drive some runs in, that’s huge.”

O'Sullivan said it will continue to be a platoon situation at left field and third base, where Schiekofer and Colby Halter have played the last two games.

Will the elements, crowd, play a factor in the games?

The wind was blowing in throughout last week's Gainesville Regional, which forced slugging Florida to adjust its style of play. The Gators started out scoring seven runs in their first two games before breaking through in the final games by manufacturing runs by moving runners over and running the bases effectively. Florida averaged 7 runs per game in posting three straight wins to clinch the regional.

UF freshman pitcher steps up:Gainesville Regional: Florida freshman Cade Fisher saves Gators from elimination.

This weekend, the wind is expected to blow out, which could benefit a Florida team that's slugged 126 homers this season.

"I've flown out to the warning track too many times," Shelnut said. "Need some wind."

Florida also will get a chance to feed off the energy of the home crowd, with sellouts expected in each of the first two games.

"They in our house this time," Shelnut said. "When we went to South Carolina they were pretty rowdy, it was a lot of fans and they were really loud. But this time they are in our house so we're going to be loud and I think it does help, it's going to push our guys. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Florida baseball vs. South Carolina Super Regional schedule

All times Eastern; Best-of-three series

Game 1: Friday, Florida vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, Florida vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: Sunday, TBD, (if necessary)

How to attend Florida vs. South Carolina NCAA Super Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$50

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets: Florida Gators Ticketmaster