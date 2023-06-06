Florida baseball: NCAA Super Regional series with South Carolina set

Florida baseball will open NCAA Gainesville Super Regional play on Friday, hosting South Carolina in a best-of-three-series at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Gators (48-15) rallied to win three straight games on Sunday and Monday, beating Texas Tech 6-0 on Monday afternoon to win the Gainesville Regional and advance to the Super Regional round for the first time since 2018.

Now comes another challenge against a conference rival. South Carolina (42-19) swept Florida in a three-game SEC series in Columbia, S.C., in April, holding UF's potent lineup to just 10 runs in the three-game series. The Gamecocks then struggled to close the regular season and lost two straight games in the SEC Tournament, but have regained confidence after winning their host Columbia, S.C., regional in three straight games.

South Carolina outscored its three regional opponents -- Central Connecticut State, North Carolina State and Campbell -- by a margin of 41-11.

The Gamecocks, though, have been a different team on the road. South Carolina is 10-10 in road games this season, compared to 29-7 at Founders Ballpark.

"It's a team we're familiar with," Florida catcher BT Riopelle said. "They're super hot. It's a Super Regional. Anybody that is playing in a Super Regional has the ability to win a national championship, so, super excited about the matchup."

Florida baseball vs. South Carolina Super Regional schedule

All times Eastern; Best-of-three series

Game 1: Friday, Florida vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, Florida vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: Sunday, TBD, (if necessary)

How to attend Florida vs. South Carolina NCAA Super Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$50

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets: Florida Gators Ticketmaster