NCAA Gainesville Regional: Live updates from Florida baseball vs. Texas Tech

Florida baseball will face Texas Tech today at noon at Condron Family Ballpark in the NCAA Gainesville Regional at Condron Family Ballpark (noon, ESPN).

With a win, the No. 2 national seed Gators (47-15) will secure their first Super Regional berth since 2018 and host No. 15 national seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks won their host Columbia (S.C.) Regional on Sunday night.

Sophomore righty Ryan Slater (9-1, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Gators against Texas Tech freshman righty Jacob Rogers (2-2, 5.86 ERA).

Texas Tech (41-22) is seeking its sixth trip to the Super Regionals in the last nine years.

Follow along for live updates

11:59 a.m. | Gators the home team

Florida is the home team (batting) for today's Game 7 matchup. Gators in white tops, white pants. Texas Tech in red tops, gray pants.

11:56 a.m. | Texas Tech lineup

Texas Tech lineup vs. Florida: Hester LF, Harrelson CF, Bazzell 3B, White DH, Green 2B, Vooletich RF, Kash 1B, Maxcey C, Burns SS. SP Rogers.

11:40 a.m. | Florida lineup vs. Texas Tech

Florida's lineup vs. Texas Tech: Kurland 2B, Langford CF, Caglianone 1B, Rivera SS, Riopelle C, Heyman DH, Shelnut RF, Halter 3B, Schiekofer LF. SP Slater.