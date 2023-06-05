2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Gainesville Regional: How to watch, get tickets for UF-Texas Tech

Florida baseball will face Texas Tech in a deciding Game 7 at the Gainesville Regional today at noon at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Gators (47-15) have yet to announce a starting pitcher. Neither have the Red Raiders (41-22)

The No. 2 national seed Gators will host No. 15 national seed South Carolina in the Super Regionals if they win today. South Carolina punched its ticket to the Super Regionals after winning the Columbia Regional on Sunday night. Texas Tech will travel to face South Carolina if it wins.

Florida is seeking its first Super Regional berth since 2018, the same year the Gators last played in the College World Series.

How to watch Florida vs. Texas Tech NCAA Gainesville Regional game

Game time: noon

Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville

Live stream: ESPN+

TV: ESPNU

Radio: AM 850 WRUF

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

How to attend Florida vs. Texas Tech NCAA Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$40

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster

