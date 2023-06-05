Gainesville Regional: Florida freshman Cade Fisher saves Gators from elimination.

Florida Gators freshman lefty Cade Fisher was determined to achieve one goal when he made his second career start Sunday night in a Gainesville Regional game against Texas Tech.

“Just go as deep as I can, kind of give my bullpen a little bit of a break,” Fisher said. “Not have to run anyone out.”

With Florida baseball’s season on the line, Fisher not only gave the Gators length, but a stellar start. Fisher (6-0) pitched into the eighth inning, allowing just one run, as UF kept its season alive with a 7-1 win over Texas Tech on Sunday night at Condron Family Ballpark.

Fisher allowed just one run on five his with no walks and six strikeouts in seven-plus innings. Of Fisher’s 93 pitches, 68 were strikes.

“You can’t really ask for better,” Florida right fielder Tyler Shelnut said. “We knew going into that game that he was going to have to go deep and the deeper he could go, the better."

Poised effort from a freshman

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan had no second thoughts about handing Fisher the ball after the Gators had exhausted their three weekend starters following a 6-2 win over Connecticut earlier Sunday afternoon. Hurston Waldrep (8-3) overcame a bout with the flu earlier in the week to pitch Florida to a win over the Huskies.

Enter Fisher, whose 0.71 ERA at Northwest Whitfield County High in Dalton, Ga., stands at the best prep ERA in the history of a state that produced Tim Hudson, Adam Wainwright and Kevin Brown.

“He’s got a chance to be pretty good,” O’Sullivan said. “There are certain guys in the program that have a chance to be weekend starters in the SEC. He certainly has that ability.”

Fisher’s night began when he battled Texas Tech leadoff batter Nolen Hester in a 10-pitch at bat. After Hester fouled off a handful of pitches, Fisher got him to ground out shortstop.

“I was a little annoyed,” Fisher said. “I was just trying to get him out, even make him chase. He’s a good hitter.”

From there, Fisher settled in. He worked quickly. He threw strikes. He put zeroes on the board, with a mix of fastballs, sliders and change ups.

No signs of fatigue

O’Sullivan was hoping for Fisher, whose season-high stint was 4-inning start against USF, to give him five innings. With the score tied at 5 at the end of the fifth, Fisher showed no signs of fatigue as he approached 60 pitches in a scoreless tie.

“He didn’t say a whole lot,” O’Sullivan said. “I just kept saying, keep going, keep going. He’s a freshman in a big moment like that with the season on the line. I’m not going to ask him to do much.”

Florida scored four runs in the sixth. Fisher maintained the lead with two more scoreless innings, going into the 8th inning with the Gators ahead 4-0. His night ended when he gave up a double and a bunt single to start the eighth. O’Sullivan then turned to Brandon Neely to close the game. Fisher got a huge ovation from the crowd as he left the mound.

“My goal was to finish it out,” Fisher said. “I wanted those last six outs but unfortunately I wasn’t able to do it but Neely came in and closed the door for us.”