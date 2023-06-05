Florida baseball: What sparked the Gators to rally and win the Gainesville Regional

Florida Gators catcher BT Riopelle couldn't sleep Sunday night.

The excitement of facing Texas Tech in a deciding Game 7 in the Gainesville Regional weighed on his mind, even after squatting for more than five hours in UF's back-to-back wins over the Red Raiders and Connecticut earlier that day.

"A little bit of caffeine, a little bit of energy drinks, and woke up and we had enough energy to play today and it showed," Riopelle said.

Riopelle's two home runs and 4 RBIs lifted the Gators to a 6-0 win over Texas Tech on Monday afternoon, clinching the Gainesville Regional and excising a demon from the recent past.

Last year, Florida hosted a regional but fell to a different Big 12 opponent, Oklahoma, in a deciding Game 7. That game included a four-hour rain delay. Coming off the delay, Oklahoma rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 5-3 lead and held on for a 5-4 win.

On Monday, it was all sunny skies and the crowd of 5,881 at Condron Family Ballpark watched the Gators build a six-run lead by the end of the fifth inning. Florida's pitchers didn't let Texas Tech back in the game as Ryan Slater (five innings), Phillip Abner (two innings) and Brandon Neely (two innings) combined for a four-hit shutout.'

"We had the opportunity to do what we didn't do last year and not let history repeat itself and have a different outcome," Riopelle said. "And we did that."

Florida baseball: It's hard to win a regional

Florida (48-15) had to win three straight games to secure its first Super Regional berth since 2018. The No. 2 national seed Gators avoided an upset and will host a familiar conference foe, No. 15 seed South Carolina, in the Super Regionals this weekend (days and times still TBD).

Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan took the Gators to seven College World Series trips from 2010-18, leading UF to its lone baseball title in 2017. But from 2019-22, through the COVID pandemic, the Gators went through some rebuilding and disappointments with the beginning of the transfer portal and NIL era.

"It's not easy to get through an SEC schedule," O'Sullivan said. "It's not easy to win a regional. It's not. I know there's been a stretch here 10-11-12 and 15-18 where were able to go to the College World Series.

"In retrospect, when you look back on it, I have a different perspective then I probably did back then. It's hard. You've got to stay healthy, you've got to have a good team and you have to have a good team and you've got to play right at the right time. But I do think last year kind of set the tone for this year."

The returning core of last season's team stepped up Monday. Shortstop Josh Rivera went 3 for 4 with an RBI single and two runs scored. Junior slugger Wyatt Langford scored a pair of runs, stole two bases on a heads up base running play and socked a solo home run in the third inning for UF's first run.

"We know we have a very talented team this year," Rivera said. "That's not taking away from any of the talent we had last year but coming into this year we've got guys that are hot at the right moment."

The Gators were masterful on the mound as well, posting a 1.63 ERA in regional play. With the wind blowing in for most of the weekend, the Gators pitched to contact, and the defense made plays behind them.

"For us to get over the hump in this program and to get back to this point is important," O'Sullivan said. "You don't want to go through that long of a stretch without getting to a Super or having the opportunity to go to a World Series so I think it was important for our program to get back on track."