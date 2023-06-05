NCAA Gainesville Regional: Three takeaways from Florida baseball's 6-0 against Texas Tech

Florida baseball is moving on to the Super Regional round for the first time since 2018 after a 6-0 win over Texas Tech on Monday in the deciding game 7 of the Gainesville Regional before 5,881 at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Gators (48-15) won their third straight facing elimination. Florida belted three home runs, including two from catcher BT Riopelle, to build its lead throughout the afternoon.

On the mound, UF starter Ryan Slater (five innings), reliever Phillip Abner (two innings) and closer Brandon Neely (two innings) combined for a four-hit shutout.

Big time start:Gainesville Regional: Florida freshman Cade Fisher saves Gators from elimination.

Gators top TTU:NCAA Gainesville Regional: 3 takeaways from UF baseball's 7-1 win against Texas Tech

Mighty Pen:'Outstanding' on the mound. Why Florida baseball pitching was so important against FAMU

Texas Tech's season ended at 41-23. The Red Raiders missed the Super Regional round for the second straight season, with its last trip coming in 2021.

No. 2 national seed Florida will host No. 15 national seed South Carolina in the Super Regionals this weekend (dates and times, TBD).

Jac Caglianone, who belted three home runs over the weekend and was UF's winning pitcher Friday against Florida A&M, was named Gainesville Regional MVP.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Wyatt Langford, BT Riopelle slug Gators to early lead

Wyatt Langford got Florida on the board with a solo home run off Texas Tech starter Jacob Rogers, giving the Gators an early1-0 lead.

Then, in the fourth inning, after a Josh Rivera single off Texas Tech reliever Josh Sanders, Riopelle followed with a two-run shot to right center, giving the Gators a 3-0 lead.

Langford led off the fifth inning with an error, stole second and third on a heads-up base running play, then scored on an RBI single by Rivera to put the Gators up 4-0. Riopelle followed with his second homer of the game and 15th of the season, a line drive shot off Texas Tech reliever Brandon Beckel to give the Gators a 6-0 lead.

Florida's Ryan Slater steps up in starting role

Sophomore righty Ryan Slater (10-1) pitched 5 scoreless innings in a 56-pitch outing, maintaining UF's lead. Slater allowed no runs on three hits, with two walks, one hit batter and a strikeout.

Florida played strong defense behind Slater, beginning with a diving stop by Cade Kurland at second base to rob Texas Tech left fielder Nolen Hester of a hit to start the game. Richie Schiekofer made a nice running catch in left field for UF in the second inning, and Kurland made a great sweep tag to get Texas Tech's Gage Harrelson on a stolen base attempt to end the third inning.

Defensive lapses doom Texas Tech

The Red Raiders committed two errors, one by right fielder Zac Vooletich and one by shortstop Will Burns, which allowed Langford to reach first to lead off UF's three-run fifth inning.

Texas Tech then didn't have a position player covering third when Langford stole second base in the fifth inning, which allowed Langford to race to third base with none out.