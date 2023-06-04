Florida baseball regional score vs Connecticut: Live updates from NCAA Tournament

Florida baseball will face a win or go-home game this afternoon when it hosts Connecticut at Condron Family Ballpark in the Gainesville Regional.

The Gators (45-15) are coming off a 5-4 loss to Texas Tech last night and need to win three games in a row to reach the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018.

Righty Hurston Waldrep (7-3, 4.83 ERA) will start for the Gators this afternoon. If Florida wins, it will face Texas Tech in a rematch tonight at 6 p.m.

Follow along for live updates:

1:31 p.m. | Gators tack on a run in the fifth

Florida tacks on a run in the fifth. Tyler Shelnut doubled with one out and scored on a two-out RBI single by Ty Evans. Gators 6, UConn 1 end 5th.

1:19 p.m. | Caglianone's 30th homer sparks big inning

. Jac Caglianone's 30th homer of the season sparks a four-run fourth inning for Gators. Wyatt Langford put Florida up 2-1 on a sac fly, and Caglianone followed with a three-run homer off UConn lefty reliever Zach Fogell, who threw 76 pitches Friday. Gators 5, UConn 1 end 4th.

1:09 p.m. | UConn pitcher out with injury

. UConn starter Garrett Coe's day ends at 3.1 innings after taking a line drive to the back from Florida second baseman Cade Kurland, loading the bases. Coe was helped off the field by coaches and trainers. Righty Will Nowak in for UConn out of the bullpen.

12:48 p.m. | UConn ties it up

UConn ties the game up the top of the third on a double by Corey Martin and RBI single from center fielder David Smith. Gators 1, UConn 1, mid 3rd.

12:36 p.m. | Gators on board first

Wyatt Langford draws a bases loaded walk, battling back from an 0-2 count, to give Gators a 1-0 lead. Jac Caglianone flied out to the warning track in center to end the inning. Gators 1, UConn 0, end 2.

12:05 p.m. | Gators the home team

Florida is back to being the home team in the batting order today. UConn up first.

11:59 a.m. | UConn lineup

Smith CF, Tammaro SS, Freeberger 3B, Huber 1B, Studley RF, Broadhurst DH, Daniels 2B, Garbowski C, Morton LF. SP LHP Coe (6-2, 4.01 ERA).

11:55 a.m. | Florida lineup, Wyatt Lanford in CF

Florida lineup vs Connecticut, Wyatt Langford in CF. Wyatt Langford is in center field for Florida's elimination game today against UConn. Gators trying to add more offense to lineup with CF Michael Robertston struggling. Florida lineup: Kurland 2B, Langford CF, Caglianone 1B, Rivera SS, Riopelle C, Heyman DH, Shelnut LF, Halter 3B, Evans RF.