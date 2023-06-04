2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Gainesville Regional: How to watch, secure tickets
Florida baseball will try to stay alive in the Gainesville Regional when they face Connecticut Sunday at noon in an elimination game.
Righty Hurston Waldrep (7-3, 4,83 ERA) will start for the Gators, who are looking to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018. If Florida wins, it will face Texas Tech in a rematch later Sunday at 6 p.m.
How to watch Florida vs. Connecticut NCAA Regional game
Game time: noon
Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark
Live stream: ESPN+
Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast
How to attend Florida vs. Florida A&M's NCAA Regional game
Single game tickets: $10-$40
All-session tickets: $30-$120
Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster
More Gators baseball, NCAA Tournament news
Securing the seed:Gators to host regional, super regional as No. 2 national seed.
The team to beat:Why the Gators will take care of business at Baseball Regional, advance to Super Regional
Gators on All-SEC team:USA TODAY Network All-SEC baseball team is in. Here's who made the cut
TTU upset:Gainesville Regional: Three takeaways from Texas Tech baseball's 5-4 victory over Florida