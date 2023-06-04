BASEBALL

2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Gainesville Regional: How to watch, secure tickets

Kevin Brockway
The Gainesville Sun
Alabama base runner Colby Shelton (16) takes a lead as Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep delivers the ball to the plate during the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Florida baseball will try to stay alive in the Gainesville Regional when they face Connecticut Sunday at noon in an elimination game.

Righty Hurston Waldrep (7-3, 4,83 ERA) will start for the Gators, who are looking to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018. If Florida wins, it will face Texas Tech in a rematch later Sunday at 6 p.m.

How to watch Florida vs. Connecticut NCAA Regional game

Game time: noon

Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark

Live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

How to attend Florida vs. Florida A&M's NCAA Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$40

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster

