2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Gainesville Regional: How to watch, secure tickets for UF-TTU

Florida baseball will look to stay alive in the Gainesville Regional when it faces Texas Tech tonight at Condron Family Ballpark (6 p.m.)

The Gators (46-15) will start lefty Cade Fisher against the Red Raiders (41-21)

Fisher (5-0, 3.53) has appeared in 20 games this season with just one start. He will make his first start since a 4-inning outing in which he gave up one run (none earned) on Feb. 21 against USF.

Texas Tech is expected to counter with righty Zane Petty (3-1, 6.27 ERA).

How to watch Florida vs. Texas Tech NCAA Gainesville Regional game

Game time: 6 p.m.

Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark

Live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

How to attend Florida vs. Texas Tech NCAA Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$40

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster

