2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament, Gainesville Regional: How to watch, secure tickets for UF-TTU

Kevin Brockway
The Gainesville Sun
Florida's pitcher Cade Fisher (3) pitches in relief

Florida baseball will look to stay alive in the Gainesville Regional when it faces Texas Tech tonight at Condron Family Ballpark (6 p.m.)

The Gators (46-15) will start lefty Cade Fisher against the Red Raiders (41-21)

Fisher (5-0, 3.53) has appeared in 20 games this season with just one start. He will make his first start since a 4-inning outing in which he gave up one run (none earned) on Feb. 21 against USF.

Texas Tech is expected to counter with righty Zane Petty (3-1, 6.27 ERA).

How to watch Florida vs. Texas Tech NCAA Gainesville Regional game

Game time: 6 p.m.

Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark

Live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

How to attend Florida vs. Texas Tech NCAA Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$40

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster

