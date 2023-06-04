Florida baseball: 3 takeaways from UF's 8-2 win against Connecticut

Florida baseball kept its 2023 season alive for one more game.

Behind a strong effort on the mound from Hurston Waldrep and some big hits in the middle innings, the Gators beat UConn 8-2 at Condron Family Ballpark.

Jac Caglianone's three-run homer, his 30th, highlighted a four-run fourth inning, putting UF up 5-1. Waldrep made the lead stand up, allowing one run over seven innings to earn his eighth win of the season. Nick Ficarrotta finished off the game for the Gators, allowing a run over two innings.

Cagliaonone added a two-run shot in the 8th, his 31st of the season, to give the Gators some added insurance.

The Gators (46-15) will face Texas Tech in a rematch tonight at 6 p.m., after Texas Tech edged Florida 5-4 on Saturday night. UConn's season ended at 44-17.

Here's three takeaways from the win.

Hurston Waldrep dominant on the mound

Waldrep struck out 12 over seven innings in a dominant outing. He allowed his lone run in the third inning, when UConn's Korey Morton doubled, then scored on an RBI single by David Smith.

Relying heavily on his slider, Waldrep kept UConn's hitters off balance all afternoon and got stronger as the game progressed. After allowing two runners to reach base to start the sixth and a visit from head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, Waldrep struck out the side to end the threat.

Waldrep recorded two more strikeouts in the seventh, maintaining UF's 6-1 lead and saving the bullpen for Sunday's nightcap.

Jac Caglianone blasts his 30th homer of the season for UF to break game open

With the score tied at 1 in the fourth inning, Florida was able to create some separation in the fourth inning, thanks to Caglianone's big blast. Florida loaded the bases in the fourth, knocking UConn starter Garrett Coe out of the game when a line drive single by second baseman Cade Kurland back to the mound hit him in the back.

UConn righty reliever Will Nowack was then brought in to face Wyatt Langford, who hit a sac fly to right to put Florida up 2-1. The Huskies then summoned lefty Zach Fogell, who threw 76 pitches Friday, to face Jac Caglianone. The move didn't pan out. Caglianone greeted Fogell by belting his first pitch over the right field wall to his 30th homer of the season, putting the Gators up 5-1.

Caglianone is the first SEC player to hit 30 home runs in the season since Brad Cresse hit 30 for LSU in 69 games in 2000. He added his 31st homer in the 8th inning, a two-run shot, to put the Gators up 8-2.

Ty Evans productive in nine spot in order

Evans went 1 for 2 with a two-out RBI single, which put the Gators up 6-1 in the fifth inning. His four pitch walk in the fourth inning also was key during UF's four-run rally, putting runners on first and second.

O'Sullivan inserted Evans into the lineup to play right field, with Langford in center field, because Michael Robertson (1 for his last 31) has been struggling at the plate of late. Robertson was brought in as a defensive replacement in the later innings.