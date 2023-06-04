NCAA Gainesville Regional: 3 takeaways from UF baseball's 7-1 win against Texas Tech

Florida baseball completed its mission Sunday, sweeping two games with a 7-1 win over Texas Tech on Sunday night at Condron Family Ballpark in the Gainesville Regional.

The No. 2 national seed Gators (47-15) staved off elimination and will now face the Red Raiders (41-22) in a deciding game on Monday at noon (TV TBD). The winner will advance to the Super Regional. UF will be seeking its first Super Regional berth since 2018, the same year when it last made the College World Series.

Florida scored four runs in the sixth inning, which was enough run support for UF emergency starter Cade Fisher (6-0), who allowed one run over seven innings to earn his sixth win of the season. Brandon Neely pitched the final two innings for the Gators for his 12th save of the season.

The Gators added three more runs in the top of the ninth when pinch runner Michael Robertson stole third and scored on a throwing error by Texas Tech catcher Hudson White. Wyatt Langford then followed with a two-RBI double.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

Lefty Cade Fisher gives Gators a stellar start

Fisher, in just his second start of the season, pitched seven-plus innings, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The freshman lefty kept Texas Tech hitters at bay with a mix of sliders, change ups and fastballs topping out at 93 miles per hour. He also kept the ball in the strike zone. Of Fisher's 93 pitches, 66 were for strikes.

In the sixth inning, Fisher put two runners on when he hit Nolen Foster and Gage Harrelson. But Fisher maintained his poise, working out of the jam by getting Hudson White to fly out to center and Zac Vooletich to ground into a force at shortstop to end the inning. He then retired the side in order in the seventh before his night ended in the 8th after allowing a leadoff double and bunt single to start the inning.

Clutch hitting fuels Gators in the 6th inning

Florida appeared to have run itself out of a big inning when Richie Schiekofer and Cade Kurland were both thrown out at home plate after Wyatt Langford grounded a 3-0 pitch to third and was hung up between first and second, forcing another throw to the plate.

Langford ended up on second base with two outs, but ended up scoring on a Jac Caglianone RBI single, putting the Gators up 1-0. Caglianone then moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by Texas Tech third baseman Kevin Bazzell on a Josh Rivera infield single, giving UF a 2-0 lead.

The Gators then loaded the bases on back-to-back walks by B.J. Riopelle and Luke Heyman, which set up Tyler Shelnut, whose two-RBI single to left off Texas Tech reliever Jase Lopez gave Florida a 4-0 lead.

The Gators played strong defense behind Fisher

Florida played errorless ball behind Fisher, who recorded nine ground outs.

The best defensive play of the night from UF came from third baseman Colby Halter, who snagged a one-hop liner from Bazzell and threw it across the diamond for the first out of the sixth inning.