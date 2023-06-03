'Outstanding' on the mound. Why Florida baseball pitching was so important against FAMU

Pitching a shutout in a NCAA regional doesn't come easy.

Before Friday night's win over the Florida A&M Rattlers, the Gators hadn't pitched a shutout in a regional game since May 29, 2019 − ironically against the Rattlers.

Unlike Florida's 19-0 lopsided win over Florida A&M in 2019, however, the Gators experienced a lineup-wide slump Friday night, which put pressure on Florida's bullpen.

"The way the score ended up with a three-run game, we had to pitch really well tonight," said Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan. "Sometimes you're gonna want your offense, sometimes you're gonna want your pitching. Tonight it seemed we did just enough offensively and our pitching was outstanding."

Jac attacks early

Leaning on his fastball early, Jac Caglianone pieced together a strong performance that ignited Florida's bullpen en route Florida A&M hanging zeroes in all nine frames.

"Jac was outstanding tonight," O'Sullivan said of his starter. "He kept his pitch count down for the most part as he got us through six. He made some pitches there in the middle parts of the innings with runners in scoring position."

Caglianone's outing stretched six innings against the Rattlers as he held Florida A&M's lineup to just four hits, three walks and no runs − all while fanning seven batters.

Friday night's performance was just what O'Sullivan wanted to see from his sophomore phenom after Caglianone struggled in his last start against Vanderbilt on May 27.

"Three of his last four starts have been outstanding," O'Sullivan said of Caglianone. "People tend to focus on the negative more than the positive. Everybody focuses on his start last Saturday but trust me, if I didn't think he was going to go out there and give us a good effort, we wouldn't have started him."

Ryan Slater's efficient outing is huge for the weekend

O'Sullivan pulled the plug on Caglianone's start as the Gators took the field for the start of the seventh inning. Florida's skipper was happy with his starter's ability to keep his pitch count down as Caglianone finished with 95 pitches on the evening.

But that paled in comparison to the relief effort of redshirt sophomore Ryan Slater, who tallied six outs on just 15 pitches in the seventh and eighth innings.

"He was outstanding," O'Sullivan said of Slater. "He looked comfortable, he's poised."

Having kept his pitch count so low in his brief outing against the Rattlers, Slater keeps his arm available for more use as the regional weekend unfolds.

"It's huge," Slater said of keeping his pitch count low Friday. "Especially when you play four games, five games... something like that."

O'Sullivan wouldn't say for certain that he's hoping Slater is available for all three days of the Gainesville regional, but the Florida coach did say Slater was available for Saturday's matchup against Texas Tech.

Brandon Neely shuts the door on the Rattlers

If we're telling it like it is, Florida probably shouldn't have needed a closer to down Florida A&M − the same team it beat 17-7 in seven innings in April.

But as O'Sullivan predicted, the Rattlers are playing their best brand of baseball to date and the Gators shouldn't have felt a lick of embarrassment when their closer, Brandon Neely, trotted out to the mound at the start of the ninth inning.

"They throw strikes, they play good defense, they hold runners at second," O'Sullivan said of the Rattlers. "They didn't give us anything tonight."

Neely didn't get out to his best start as he gave up three straight one-out hits, allowing the Rattlers to threaten the Gators' shutout bid.

Fortunately for Florida, right fielder Richie Schiekofer, shortstop Josh Rivera and catcher BT Riopelle teamed up to get the final two outs with a pair of plays at the plate. Schiekofer and Rivera both sent on-target deliveries to Riopelle, who applied the tag at the bag both times to secure the shutout win and orchestrate an ending that few had ever seen before.

"I've never seen that before," Slater said. "That was pretty cool."