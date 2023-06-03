2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament Gainesville Regional: How to watch, secure tickets

Florida baseball will continue Gainesville Regional play today against Texas Tech.

Righty ace Brandon Sproat (7-3, 4,71 ERA) will start for the Gators, who are looking to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018.

How to watch Florida vs. Texas Tech NCAA Regional game

Game time: 6 p.m.

Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark

Live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

How to attend Florida vs. Florida A&M's NCAA Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$40

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster

