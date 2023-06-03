Gainesville Regional: Three takeaways from Texas Tech baseball's 5-4 victory over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gavin Kash's tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning was the difference in Texas Tech baseball's 5-4 victory over No. 2 national seed Florida before 7,311 on Saturday at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Gators (45-15) will face UConn (44-16) in an elimination game at 11 a.m. CDT Sunday, and Texas Tech (41-21) will play the winner at 5 p.m. CDT Sunday in the championship round. Tech needs to win once and Florida or UConn must beat the Red Raiders twice to advance to a super regional.

Florida cut Texas Tech's lead to 5-4 when Dale Thomas tripled with one out in the ninth and scored on an RBI groundout by second baseman Cade Kurland. Left fielder Wyatt Langford then beat out an infield single, putting the tying run on base, but Jac Caglianone popped out to third to end the game.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Gavin Kash the hero for Texas Tech

Kash went 3 for 4 with two home runs and 3 RBIs, including the tiebreaking two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth to give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead.

Kash lofted a 3-2 slider from Florida reliever Ryan Slater over the fence in left center for the go-ahead shot.

In the fifth inning, Kash jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Florida starter Brandon Sproat, sending it over the right field fence to give the Red Raiders a 3-1 lead.

Jac Caglianone belts his 29th homer for Florida, robbed of another extra base hit

With Florida down 3-1 in the sixth inning, Caglianone tied the score, belting a two-run homer off Texas Tech lefty reliever Ryan Free to knot the score at 3.

Caglianone had a chance to give the Gators the lead in the seventh, With second baseman Cade Kurland on first base, Caglianone belted a towering fly ball to center field. But Texas Tech center fielder Gage Harrelson got a good jump on it and raced it down to make the catch at the center field wall for the third out of the inning.

Longballs hurt Brandon Sproat

Junior righty Brandon Sproat had a solid start for Florida, allowing three runs (all earned) in six innings. He gave up four hits and two walks and struck out seven.

But Sproat was done in by two pitches, both taken out of the ballpark. With Florida ahead 1-0, Sproat threw a 3-2 breaking ball inside to Texas Tech second baseman Austin Green, who drove the ball over the right field fence to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead. Texas Tech first baseman Gavin Kash then greeted Sproat's first pitch of the fifth by rocketing it over the right field wall, putting Texas Tech up 3-1.