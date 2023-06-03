Florida baseball regional score vs Texas Tech: Live updates from NCAA Tournament

Florida baseball will look to continue its stellar play at home when it hosts Texas Tech on Saturday at Condron Family Ballpark in the Gainesville Regional (6 p.m., ESPN plus)

The Gators (45-14) improved to 31-6 at home on the season with a 3-0 win over four-seed Florida A&M to open regional play. Josh Rivera provided the early offense with a two-run homer in the first inning for his 16th the season, setting a school record for homers for a UF shortstop. Freshman Luke Heyman added an RBI single in the eighth.

Right-hander Brandon Sproat (7-3, 4.71 ERA) will start for the Gators. Sproat is coming off an outing in which he allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 innings in a no-decision against Vanderbilt.

Texas Tech (40-21) advanced with a 3-2 win over Connecticut on Friday afternoon. In the last meeting between the two schools, Florida beat Texas Tech 9-6 on June 21, 2018 in the College World Series.

5:49 | Florida the visitors, sort of

The Gators will be the visiting team (in terms of batting order) anyway, in its Gainesville Regional matchup tonight against Texas Tech. The reason. Per NCAA rules, because the Gators batted as the home team in Friday's 3-0 win against Florida A&M and Texas Tech batted as the road team in its 3-2 win against Connecticut, the roles are now reversed. Texas Tech in its home white jerseys with white pants, while Florida is in its blue jerseys with white pants. Florida is still in its home dugout down the first base line despite being the visiting team.

Texas Tech lineup

Texas Tech lineup vs. Florida: Hester LF, Harrelson CF, Bazzell 3B, White DH, Green 2B, Vooletich RF, Kash 1B, Maxcey C, Burns SS. SP: Robinson

Florida lineup

Florida lineup vs Texas Tech: Kurland 2B, Langford LF, Caglianone 1B, Rivera SS, Riopelle C, Heyman DH, Shelnut RF, Halter 3B, Robertson CF. SP Sproat