Florida baseball regional game vs Florida A&M: Game recap from NCAA Tournament

The Florida Gators baseball team has the opportunity to host its way to Omaha after securing the second seed in the NCAA Tournament's field of 64.

But like the Gators learned last season when they suffered a premature exit after losing to Oklahoma in the final game of the 2022 Gainesville Regional, Florida has to take it one game at a time. On Friday, that means focusing on the Florida A&M Rattlers, who are returning to Condron Family Ballpark for the second time this season.

Fortunately, unlike last year's Gainesville Regional, which featured a rain delay of over five hours, Mother Nature seems to be cooperating this weekend, meaning the Gators and Rattlers will get underway as scheduled with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.

7:47 p.m. | The Gators top the Rattlers 3-0

Florida A&M tried making noise in the final frame, but a pair of plays at the plate by Florida catcher BT Riopelle kept the Rattlers from finding the scoreboard, paving the way for Florida's 3-0 win over Florida A&M.

The Gators now see Texas Tech on Saturday in the winner's bracket, while the Rattlers line up against UConn Saturday in the loser's bracket.

7:41 p.m. | Florida makes a pitching change

Heading into the final frame, the Gators call on Brandon Neely to close out tonight's game against Florida A&M. The Rattlers are down to their final three outs and trail 3-0.

7:38 p.m. | Luke Heyman adds insurance for the Gators

After six scoreless frames, the Gators finally added another run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Luke Heyman brought Wyatt Langford across from second with a two-out RBI single.

Florida holds a 3-0 lead over Florida A&M heading into the final frame.

7:13 p.m. | Florida A&M makes a pitching change

Florida A&M followed suit with the Gators and made a pitching change in the seventh, bringing Zach Morea to the mound.

Morea relieved FAMU starter Caleb Granger, who worked through six full innings and gave up four hits, two earned runs, four walks and struck out one.

7:07 p.m. | Florida makes a pitching change

White-knuckling their 2-0 lead over the Rattlers, the Gators turned to Ryan Slater to relieve starting pitcher Jac Caglianone to start the top of the seventh inning.

Caglianone worked through seven full innings and gave up four its, no runs, three walks and struck out seven.

5:48 p.m. | Josh Rivera goes yard

Florida shortstop Josh Rivera sent a pitch out beyond the left field wall, good for a two-run home run that gave the Gators an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

With Rivera's home run, he now has hit more home runs in one season than any shortstop in Florida baseball history.

5:36 p.m. | First pitch

Florida's Jac Caglianone fired the first pitch down the middle for a strike at 5:36 p.m.

Condron Family Ballpark boasts a pair of busy berms as temperatures are an enjoyable 82 degrees.

2:53 p.m. | Texas Tech tops UConn 3-2 in Game 1

After a stellar starting performance from pitcher Mason Molina, the Texas Tech Red Raiders held on to beat the UConn Huskies 3-2, setting up a date with the winner of FAMU-Florida on Saturday.

