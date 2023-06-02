2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament Gainesville Regional: How to watch, secure tickets

After clinching 42 wins in the regular season − the second-most in program history − and securing the SEC's regular season crown, the Florida Gators' baseball team is primed for the NCAA Tournament as the nation's No. 2 team behind No. 1 Wake Forest.

Holding the second seed in the tournament's field of 64 gives the Gators hosting rights for the 12th time under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan. As announced Monday, Florida will host Florida A&M, Texas Tech and the University of Connecticut at the Gainesville Regional at Condron Family Ballpark.

Game 1 of the Gainesville Regional features a Friday afternoon matchup between Texas Tech and UConn at noon, followed by a 5:30 p.m. game between the Gators and Rattlers from FAMU.

How to watch Florida vs. Florida A&M's NCAA Regional game

Game time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark

Live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

How to attend Florida vs. Florida A&M's NCAA Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$40

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster

