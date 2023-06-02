Florida baseball: No. 2 Gators survive low-scoring affair with FAMU in NCAA Regional

The second-ranked Florida Gators baseball team didn't look the part on the offensive side of the ball Friday night, which allowed the game to stay in reach of the visiting Florida A&M Rattlers in Game 2 of the NCAA Baseball Tournament's Gainesville Regional.

Florida held a 3-0 lead over FAMU heading into the final frame, and the Rattlers all but folded in the final inning as two plays at home plate ended the game as right fielder Richie Schiekofer and shortstop Josh Rivera each fired dimes to catcher BT Riopelle who applied a pair of game-ending tags to win the game and secure the shutout.

The pair of plays that ended the game fired up a crowd of 7,367 fans at Condron Family Ballpark − marking the largest postseason crowd in program history.

With the 3-0 win, the Gators now see the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Here's how Florida got it done Friday.

Josh Rivera opens Florida's scoring with remarkable home run

After starting pitcher Jac Caglianone forced a three up, three down inning to open the game, the Gators didn't wait around to get their bats going.

Cade Kurland led off the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff stand-up double out to left-centerfield, which set the table for a two-out, two-run home run off the bat of Josh Rivera. Eyeing a 2-0 count, Rivera lifted a Caleb Granger pitch out beyond the leftfield wall.

Rivera's home run was the 16th of his junior campaign and gave him the distinction of tallying the most home runs in a single season of any shortstop in Florida baseball history. The previous mark was held by Brady McConnell, who hit 15 home runs in 2019.

Caglianone gives Gators a strong start

After a turbulent outing against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinal on May 27, Caglianone was trusted with the ball against the Rattlers. And the sophomore proved he wasn't going to let his performance against the Commodores bleed into Friday night's regional.

Caglianone imposed his will quickly as he forced a three up, three down inning with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.

Florida A&M's lineup didn't threaten Caglianone and the Gators until the top of the third as the Rattlers plated a pair of runners courtesy of a walk and a single. A groundout from Ty Hanchey would advance Florida A&M's runners to scoring position, only for Caglianone to toss a side-retiring strikeout to Jared Weber.

The Rattlers would get another pair of base runners aboard in the fourth inning as Caglianone gave up a pair of walks. But Florida's sophomore arm would one again bail himself out of trouble with a four-pitch strikeout. Caglianone forced Florida A&M to strand seven base runners and four in scoring position.

O'Sullivan made the decision to yank Caglianone at the start of the seventh inning and called on Ryan Slater to polish off the Rattlers.

Caglianone's final line: 6.0 IP, four hits, no runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Florida will need to find its bats moving forward

Struggling to score against a pair of arms that both have ERAs over 6.00 isn't a great sign, if you're the Florida Gators.

Yet that was the case Friday night as the Gators tallied just five hits against Florida A&M's Caleb Granger and Zach Morea. Of Florida's five hits, two came in the very first inning as Kurland and Rivera came together for the Gators' first two runs of the night.

Those would be the only runs the Gators scored until the bottom of the eighth inning as Luke Heyman drove in Wyatt Langford with a two-out RBI single to give Florida some insurance heading into the final frame, where the Rattlers threatened but couldn't beat the two plays at the plate.