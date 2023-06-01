Florida baseball: Kevin O'Sullivan names Friday starting pitcher, talks NCAA Regional

Florida baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan was juiced up Thursday afternoon as he met with the media following his team's final practice before starting its NCAA Tournament run.

O'Sullivan had plenty reason to be giddy considering the Gators managed to secure the second seed in the NCAA's field of 64, giving Florida hosting rights for the 12th time of the skipper's 15-year tenure. The Gators are set to host UConn, Florida A&M and Texas Tech this weekend at the Gainesville Regional.

Securing the seed:Gators to host regional, super regional as No. 2 national seed.

Florida the team to beat:Why the Gators will take care of business at Baseball Regional, advance to Super Regional

Here's everything O'Sullivan addressed Thursday.

Who will be the Gators starting pitcher on Friday vs. Florida A&M?

O'Sullivan was asked how he was approaching the pitching this weekend but only offered information on Friday's starter. Florida sophomore Jac Caglianone is set to get the ball on Friday night when the Gators see the Rattlers.

"We'll start Cags tomorrow," O'Sullivan said. "And then we'll kinda go from there."

Caglianone is coming off one of his more turbulent outings of the season. He gave up six runs in 1.2 innings in an 11-6 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals on May 27. However, that performance was a rarity.

On the season, Caglianone has notched 15 starts and has worked through 63 innings that have seen him strike out 74 and maintain a 4.14 ERA.

O'Sullivan scouts the Florida regional field

Florida opens its NCAA Tournament with Florida A&M − a team the Gators saw at home on April 18. Florida topped the Rattlers 17-7 in seven innings.

However, O'Sullivan recognizes the Rattlers aren't the same ball club.

"It's probably the best offensive team they've had, honestly," he said. "Don't know who they're going to throw quite yet, but they're certainly capable. Any time you play a team that won their conference tournament, they're playing their best at the right time."

Florida A&M won the SWAC baseball tournament for the first time in program history on May 28, outlasting Bethune Cookman 9-6.

Prior to Florida's dance with FAMU, UConn and Texas Tech will tussle in a matinee matchup at noon.

"UConn is older in the middle of the lineup; they've got four or five grads in the middle of their lineup," O'Sullivan remarked of the Huskies. "They like to run the bases. I think they've got like 118 stolen bases."

O'Sullivan was right on the mark when talking UConn's baserunning. The Huskies are 118 of 142 when trying to swipe bases. Redshirt junior David Smith is UConn's leader in stolen bases with 38.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech fields a younger team that was bounced from the Big 12 by No. 16 Oklahoma State − a team the Red Raiders had previously beaten in the regular season.

"It's a really good field," O'Sullivan said.