'It's like the stock market': Florida baseball juggles transfer portal during postseason

Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan is a busy guy right now.

On Thursday, the Gators' head coach was still in practice gear and sunglasses as he met with the media immediately following his team's final practice leading up to NCAA Regional action.

Pitching decisions and lineup cards are still to be made, let alone scouting the three other teams en route to join the Gators in the Gainesville Regional over the weekend.

Florida baseball:Kevin O'Sullivan names Friday starting pitcher, talks NCAA Regional

The team to beat:Why the Gators will take care of business at Baseball Regional, advance to Super Regional

But in this day and age of college sports, there's another ball O'Sullivan has to juggle this time of year: the transfer portal.

"As soon as we get out of here, we’ll pull up a couple of videos from guys in the portal, get them on the phone," O'Sullivan said. "It’s a lot right now. You’re talking about the portal, you’re talking about your incoming guys and the draft with your own players and your own team. … It’s a lot. There’s a lot of moving parts.”

A bad time for the market to open

May 30th was like the ringing of the New York Stock Exchange bell in the world of college baseball as the NCAA transfer portal officially opened for business.

By O'Sullivan's estimate, there were more than 500 players looking for new programs to call home by Tuesday.

"It’s like the stock market," O'Sullivan said. "You keep watching all day long, it’s crazy.”

But it's the timing of the portal opening that's the worst part, O'Sullivan explained.

The transfer portal opening the Monday before the weekend of regionals just adds another facet to an already hectic time of the year for coaching staffs − not to mention those teams fortunate enough to still be playing baseball in June.

"The timing of it is unfortunate to be honest with you," O'Sullivan said. "The teams that move on to Super Regionals or the World Series, you can’t have guys on campus because you’re still playing. So you’re recruiting everybody over the phone."

Coming out of the woodwork

When the abstract third dimension that is the transfer portal opened Monday, college coaches weren't the only ones to field phone calls.

"I’m not gonna name names or nothing, but a bunch of people always reach out," said Florida's Jac Caglianone. Everybody wants to play here.”

Like most college sports communities, the baseball community is close. If you don't know how to get in touch with somebody on another team, you likely know someone who can.

As a result, players on Florida's roster have likely heard from former teammates of high school or travel ball teams, all wondering what it's like to play for the Gators and if it's possible for them to put in a good word.

"There have definitely been guys that I’ve played travel ball with that have reached out and have tried to get me to talk to the coaches and stuff like that," said Florida's Josh Rivera.

"As much as it would be cool to get the opportunity to come over to UF and put a Gators uniform on, it’s more important, to me at least, that I stay focused on what we have right now because now isn’t the time to think about roster changes or people that I know. That doesn’t benefit us right now."

Fortunately for Florida's players and coaching staff, there are designated staff members whose job it is to dive into the portal, while everyone else keeps their eyes on a trip to Omaha.

"The transfer portal has become pretty hectic since COVID," Rivera said. "I think the best way we go about it is to have certain guys on the coaching staff that look through that stuff and the main people on the coaching staff worry about what we have now."

In his younger years, O'Sullivan, who has always had a knack for recruiting top classes, might have had his nose deeper into the portal.

In O'Sullivan's first few trips to the College World Series with the Gators, he and members of the coaching staff would be down in Tampa recruiting just two days prior to boarding their chartered flight to Omaha. However, in his 15th season, O'Sullivan has since wised up.

"You learn as you go. The whole goal right now is these guys have put themselves in the position to play as well as anybody that’s in the field," O'Sullivan said. "We need to focus on that. Yes, we’ve gotta recruit. That never stops. But you can’t do too much and neglect your own team.”