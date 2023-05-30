Why the Gators will take care of business at Baseball Regional, advance to Super Regional

Kevin Brockway

Gainesville Sun

Florida (41-14) opens play in the Gainesville Baseball Regional on Friday, hosting Florida A&M (29-28).

Texas Tech (39-21) and Connecticut (43-15) are the other two teams in the regional.

Here's three reasons why the No. 1 seed Gators will advance to the Super Regional round:

The Gators are the most talented team in the regional

The Gators have a deep and talented roster that includes three projected Major League Baseball first-round draft picks - outfielder Wyatt Langford, right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep and right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat.

In addition, Florida first baseman/pitcher Jac Cagliaone may be the best two-way player in America. Caglianone's school-record 28 home runs rank second in Division 1 and his 76 RBI rank 12th in the country. On the mound, Caglianone is 6-3 with a 4.14 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched.

Lineup will stress opposing pitching staffs

Florida boasts production up and down the lineup. UF's 119 home runs rank third nationally and its .557 slugging percentage ranks sixth nationally.

Freshman second baseman Cade Kurland is a power threat at the top of the lineup with a .414 on base percentage, 16 home runs and 45 RBI. Kurland is followed in the order by Langford (.398, 17 HR, 43 RBI), Caglianone (.349, 28 HR, 76 RBI) and shortstop Josh Rivera (.363, 15 HR, 61 RBI).

The Gators are back home

Florida is back home, where the Gators are 30-6 on season. Florida didn't lose a home series in the SEC in 2023, going 12-3 in 15 conference home games.

The energy of the crowd, where sellouts are expected, should help pull the Gators through whatever adversity they may encounter next weekend.

Gainesville Regional Ticket Information

Visit the Florida Gators Baseball ticket page for complete details.Who Is Eligible and When You Can OrderAll accounts with 2023 baseball season tickets can order All-Session Regional Passes.Beginning May 31: General public can order All-Session Regional Passes.Beginning June 1: Single Game tickets are available for purchase. HOW TO PURCHASE?Tickets can be purchased HERE . You may also purchase over the phone by calling the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.

NCAA Gainesville Regional Schedule

Friday games

Game 1: No. 1 Florida (41-14) vs. No. 4 Florida A&M (29-28), noon, ESPNU

Game 2: No. 2 Connecticut (43-15) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (39-21), 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon. TV TBD

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday games

Game 5: Game 3 winners vs. Game 4 loser, noon, TV TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m., TV TBD

Monday games

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser (if necessary), TBA, TV TBD