Florida baseball: Gators to host regional, super regional as No. 2 national seed.

The field is set. Florida baseball will host Florida A&M to begin NCAA Tournament play on Friday in the Gainesville Regional.

Opposite Florida is the Gainesville Regional is Texas Tech and Connecticut. The Red Raiders (39-21) went 12-12 in Big 12 play and lost in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. UConn (43-15) made the finals of the Big East Tournament this season.

UConn finished the season with an RPI of 22, while Texas Tech was at 41. Florida A&M (29-28) earned an automatic bid as Southwest Athletic Conference champions.

If the Gators (44-14), advance to the Super Regionals, they could host 15-seed South Carolina, who will host the Columbia Regional. South Carolina (39-19) swept the Gators in a three-game series in Columbia, S.C., last April but has struggled of late, losing 11 of its last 14 games. Plus, the Gamecocks would have to face the Gators on the road this time around.

The SEC co-champion Gators have made 15 straight NCAA regional appearances under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, the second-longest streak in the country. Florida has hosted 13 of the 15 regionals during the streak.

By earning the No. 2 overall seed, the Gators are a top-eight national seed for the 10th time in 15 regional trips in the O'Sullivan Era.

NCAA Gainesville Regional Schedule

All times EDT

Friday’s games

Game 1: No. 1 Florida (41-14) vs. No. 4 Florida A&M (29-28). 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 2 Connecticut (43-15) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (39-21), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Game 3 winners vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30, p.m., ESPN+

Monday games

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser (if necessary), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Why the Gators will advance to the Super Regional

Here's three reasons why the Gators will advance to the Super Regional round:

They are the most talented team in the regional

The Gators have a deep and talented roster that includes three projected Major League Baseball first round draft picks -- outfielder Wyatt Langford, right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep and right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat.

In addition, Florida first baseman/pitcher Jac Cagliaone may be the best two-way player in America. Caglianone's school-record 28 home runs rank second in Division 1 and his 76 RBIs rank 12th in the country. On the mound, Caglianone is 6-3 with a 4.14 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched.

Lineup will stress opposing pitching staffs

Florida boasts production up and down the lineup. UF's 119 home runs rank third nationally and its .557 slugging percentage ranks sixth nationally.

Freshman second baseman Cade Kurland is a power threat at the top of the lineup with a .414 on base percentage, 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. Kurland is followed in the order by Langford (.398, 17 HR, 43 RBIs), Caglianone (.349, 28 HR, 76 RBIs) and shortstop Josh Rivera (.363, 15 HR, 61 RBIs).

The Gators are back home

Florida is back home, where the Gators are 30-6 on season. Florida didn't lose a home series in the SEC in the entire 2023 season, going 12-3 in 15 conference home games.

The energy of the crowd, where sellouts are expected, should help pull the Gators through whatever adversity they may encounter during the weekend.

Gainesville Regional Ticket Information

Visit the Florida Gators Baseball ticket page for complete details.Who Is Eligible and When You Can OrderBeginning May 28: All accounts with 2023 baseball season tickets can order All-Session Regional Passes.Beginning May 31: General public can order All-Session Regional Passes.Beginning June 1: Single Game tickets are available for purchase. HOW TO PURCHASE?Tickets can be purchased HERE . You may also purchase over the phone by calling the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.

Gainesville Regional Ticket Information

