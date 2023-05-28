Florida baseball: Gators to host regional as Top 16 national seed

Florida baseball was named as one of the top 16 national seeds for the NCAA baseball tournament on Sunday night and will host the Gainesville Regional next weekend at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Gators (44-14) will find out their overall national seed and times and opponents in their regional during Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which is scheduled for Monday at noon on ESPN2.

D1 baseball projects SEC co-champion Florida as a No. 2 overall seed, which would put the Gators in line to host both a regional and super regional as a top eight national seed. Florida advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday before falling to eventual tournament champion Vanderbilt 11-6.

"We're a little disappointed," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said following the loss. "But we've got bigger and better things ahead of us."

The Gators are vying to make their first trip to the College World Series since 2018 and 13th overall trip to the CWS in school history. The Gators have made seven of those 12 trips since O'Sullivan took over as UF's coach in 2007, winning their lone baseball national title in 2017.

The other top 16 national seeds include Wake Forest, Arkansas, LSU, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Miami, Stanford, Auburn, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Indiana State, Alabama and Virginia.

Gainesville Regional Ticket Information

Visit the Florida Gators Baseball ticket page for complete details.Who Is Eligible and When You Can OrderBeginning May 28: All accounts with 2023 baseball season tickets can order All-Session Regional Passes.Beginning May 31: General public can order All-Session Regional Passes.Beginning June 1: Single Game tickets are available for purchase. HOW TO PURCHASE?Tickets can be purchased HERE . You may also purchase over the phone by calling the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.