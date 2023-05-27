Florida baseball: 3 takeaways from UF's 11-6 loss to Vanderbilt

Florida baseball's SEC Tournament run ended with an 11-6 loss to Vanderbilt in the semifinals on Saturday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Gators (44-14) will likely earn a national seed on Sunday and await Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show to find out the teams they are hosting, the SEC co-champs are assured of hosting both a regional and super regional as a top eight national seed.

Starter Jac Caglianone (6-3) took the loss for the Gators after two straight stellar outings.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Sloppy first inning dooms Gators

The off-day Friday had a negative effect for the Gators, who didn't answer the bell early against the Commodores. It began when Cade Kurland made an ill-advised attempt on a delayed steal and was thrown out at second.

Then, the bottom of the first, Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off for the Commodores and reached on an error on a soft liner that shortstop Josh Rivera failed to catch.

With runners on first and second and none out, Caglianone had a chance to turn a double play on a comebacker to the mound but threw the ball over the head of Dale Thomas at third base. The second error of the inning allowed Bradfield to race home from second base, giving the Commodores a 1-0 lead.

The two extra outs resulted in Vanderbilt scoring four runs, all unearned, in the bottom of the first, giving the Commodores a 4-0 lead.

Jac Caglianone struggles with command

Caglianone, who entered Saturday's game against the Commodores going 2-0 with a 0.68 ERA over his last two starts, was unable to make it past the second inning.

In 1.2 innings, Caglianone allowed 6 runs (two earned), on four hits, with two walks, one hit batter, one wild pitch and three strikeouts. He worked behind the count for most of his short outing.

Caglianone labored through a 36-pitch first inning, not helped by a pair of errors behind him.

With the bases loaded and none out in the first inning, Caglianone nearly got out of he jam by getting back to back strikeouts against Chris Maldonado and Matthew Polk. But Caglianone then uncorked a wild pitch, allowing a second run. Vanderbilt second baseman R.J. Austin then followed with a two-RBI double off the left field wall, giving the Commodores a 4-0 lead.

In the second inning, Caglianone surrendered a solo homer to catcher Alan Espinal and an RBI double to Maldonado, which ended his start. Of Caglianone's 59 pitches, 34 were strikes.

Gator bats show life in middle innings

Kurland put Florida on the board with a solo home run in the second inning to cut Vanderbilt's lead to 6-1.

Then, with Vanderbilt up 10-1, freshman Luke Heyman belted a towering home run to left in the fourth for the Gators to cut the lead to 10-2.

Florida added three more runs in the fifth on a laser two-run homer by Langford (exit velocity 117 miles per hour) and an RBI single by catcher BT Riopelle, cutting Vanderbilt's lead to 10-5.

Down 11-5, Florida loaded the bases with one out on three straight singles by Langford, Caglianone and Rivera. The Gators were looking for more magic from Riopelle, but instead of belting his second grand slam of the SEC Tournament, had an RBI ground out to cut Vanderbilt's lead to 11-6. With runners on second and third, Heyman flied out to right field to end the rally.