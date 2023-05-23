Florida baseball: Gators to face Alabama to open SEC Tournament play

Florida will open SEC Baseball Tournament play against the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday (5:30 p.m., SEC Network) at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium.

Nine-seed Alabama (39-17) won its sixth straight, blanking Kentucky 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The top-seed Gators (42-13) won five of their last six to close the regular season to clinch a share of the SEC Championship.

Florida and Alabama faced each other in the first SEC series of the season for both teams last March at Condron Family Ballpark. The Gators took two of three, winning the first two games 3-0 and 8-7 before falling 6-3 in the series finale.

Seven Gators earn All-SEC honors

Seven Florida players earned All-SEC honors, voted on by league coaches, this week.

Five Gators were named to the All-SEC first team -- first baseman Jac Caglianone (28 HR, 76 RBIs, .350 BA), second baseman Cade Kurland (15 HR, 44 RBIs, .317 BA), shortstop Josh Rivera (14 HR, 58 RBIs, .361 BA) left fielder Wyatt Langford (16 HR, 41 RBIs, .399 BA) and relief pitcher Brandon Neely (0-2, 3.65 ERA, 10 S).

UF righty starter Brandon Sproat (7-3, 4.85 ERA) earned All-SEC second team honors. Kurland and catcher/first baseman/designated hitter Luke Heyman (.336, 9 HR, 33 RBIs) were named to the All-SEC freshman team.

Three Florida players made the USA Today All-SEC team -- Rivera, Langford and Caglianone.

Jac Caglianone, Wyatt Langford named Golden Spikes Award semifinalists

Caglianone and Langford were both named semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, given to college baseball's best player.

Caglianone's 28 home runs lead college baseball, and he's come on of late as a starting pitcher, with a 6-2 record, 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched.

Langford has come back from missing two weeks with an early-season injury to post a .527 on base percentage. His .827 slugging percentage ranks seventh nationally, backed by a team-high 20 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs.