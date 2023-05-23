Florida baseball: 3 storylines for UF heading into SEC Tournament

Florida baseball finds itself in a prime spot heading into this week's SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

The pressure is off for the SEC co-champion Gators (42-13, 20-10 SEC) who moved up to No. 2 in this week's D1 national baseball poll, behind only Wake Forest. Florida will begin tournament play on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. as the No. 1 seed against the winner of Tuesday night's game between Alabama and Kentucky.

Here are three storylines for Florida going into SEC Tournament play:

How will Florida set up its starting pitching?

With hosting a regional and super regional all but assured for the Gators, Florida could rest all three of its weekend starters for the tournament. More than likely, though, Florida will keep its rotation intact. If that were the case, righty Hurston Waldrep (7-3, 4.83 ERA) would start Wednesday's opening game on six days rest, followed by Brandon Sproat (7-3, 4.85 ERA) on six days rest on Thursday.

If Florida wins both games, lefty Jac Cagliaone (6-2, 0.96 ERA) could work on seven days rest on Saturday. If not, Caglianone would pitch on six days rest on Friday. Caglianone has pitched the best of UF's three starters of late, going 2-0 with 0.86 ERA in his last two starts.

Look for the Gators to summon a mid-week starter or two if they advance deep into the tournament over the weekend. Potential options include righty Tyler Nesbitt (1-0, 3.26 ERA) or righty Yoel Tejada Jr. (2-0, 5.56 ERA).

Rest vs. rust

How Florida uses its pitchers could determine the length of UF's stay in Hoover. Bowing out of the tournament early wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Gators, who would return to Gainesville earlier to prepare for regional play, which starts June 2.

On the flip side, baseball is a momentum sport. It didn't hurt the Gators when they won the SEC Tournament in 2015, beating Vanderbilt in the tournament finals. That season, the Pete Alonso/Harrison Bader-led Gators hosted and won both the Regionals and Super Regionals before falling in the semifinals of the College World Series to eventual national champion Virginia.

Can bats stay hot?

Florida has won five of its last six games against Vanderbilt and Kentucky, averaging 6.8 runs per game during that span.

Second baseman Cade Kurland and left fielder Wyatt Langford have been mashing in the top two spots in the order of late. Kurland is 8-for-19 with a home run and 2 RBIs over his last six games in the leadoff spot, while Langford is 10-for-25 with 3 homers and 11 RBIs in the two hole.

Florida will seek production up and down the order in order to advance in postseason play.