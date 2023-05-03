Florida baseball: Jac Caglianone ties HR record in UF's win over FSU

Florida baseball first baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone has slugged his way to a share of UF's home run record.

Caglianone belted his 26th home run the season on Tuesday night during Florida's 7-5 win over rival Florida State in Jacksonville, matching teammate Wyatt Langford (2022) and Matt LaPorta (2005) for most home runs in a season by a UF baseball player.

Unlike many of Caglianone's tape measure shots, the record-tying homer Tuesday night was somewhat in doubt. Caglianone initially raced to third for a triple after the ball appeared to have ricocheted off the fence. Florida then asked for a replay review which confirmed it as a home run.

"I think we'll probably look back in a few years from now and really, really enjoy what we're watching," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "I'm still waiting for a thank you from Jac because we went to the replay."

Caglianone will get his first chance to eclipse the record on Friday night when Florida plays at Texas A&M (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus, WRUF). The Gators have nine regular season games remaining and will likely play at least four more games in the postseason in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament regionals. Caglianone has homered in three of his last four games. His 26 homers lead all of Division I college baseball.