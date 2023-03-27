BASEBALL

Florida baseball: 3 things learned from the Gators' sweep of Ole Miss Rebels

Kevin Brockway
The Gainesville Sun
No. 3 Florida baseball (22-4, 5-1 SEC) completed a three-game sweep of No. 13 Ole Miss with a 7-4 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Gators have won four straight and 12 of their last 13 games. Florida also completed its first sweep of a three-game series in Oxford, Miss., since 1988.

 "Ole Miss got an older lineup and they can hit," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "We withstood some back and forth a little bit."

Here's a look at three things learned from the road series win.

Jack Caglianone is capable of carrying a lineup

The return of Wyatt Langford provided a boon to the lineup; Florida scored 28 runs during the three-game series.

But Caglianone remained the hitting star for the Gators as the lefty pitcher/first baseman belted four home runs, going 8-for-13 with 5 RBIs.

Caglianone is batting .400 for the season with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs. He's nine homers shy of breaking the UF record for home runs in a season (26) shared by Langford and Matt LaPorta.

Starting pitching remains up and down

None of Florida's three weekend starters made it past 5.1 innings. Brandon Sproat allowed 5 runs and 8 hits in 5.1 innings in a no-decision in Florida's 9-7 win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. In the nightcap, Hurston Waldrep (4-1) pitched 5 innings for the win, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Caglianone ended up with a no-decision on Sunday, walking eight in 3.2 innings in allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on one hit.

"Jac didn't have his best stuff today," O'Sullivan said. "Some of that may be attributed to yesterday, playing 18 innings. I thought his slot might have been a little bit lower than normal today. He missed a lot of high-arm sides, so we got some work to do."

Brandon Neely can shut the door

Neely picked up a pair of saves over the weekend, as the sophomore righty allowed 1 run in 1.1 IP to preserve the 9-7 win of Saturday and no runs in 2 IP to close out the 7-4 win on Sunday.

Neely (0-0, 3.66 ERA) has 5 saves on the season with 29 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched.

Up next

Florida will face state-rival Florida State at the Baseball Grounds in Jacksonville on Tuesday (7 p.m., ACC Network, WRUF).