Florida baseball: 3 things learned from the Gators' sweep of Siena Saints

Florida baseball (15-3) completed a three-game sweep of Siena with a 12-2 win over the Saints on Sunday at Condron Family Ballpark.

Overall, the Gators outscored Siena 26-4 in the three-game series.

Here are three things learned from the weekend series:

The Gators will be without slugger Wyatt Langford indefinitely

Langford suffered a ruptured testicle when he fouled a ball off his groin area on Friday night. He underwent a successful surgical procedure at Shands later than night.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time for him to get back. There’s really no timeline but we will get him back," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said.

Langford picked up where he left off last season, when he tied Matt LaPorta's UF record with 26 home runs. Though UF's first 16 games, the Trenton native was batting .431 with a 1.488 OPS, seven doubles, two triples and six home runs.

Richie Schiekofer and Deric Fabian filled in for Langford over the next two games this past weekend and combined to go 2-for-6 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored.

Jac Caglianone continues to deliver at the plate and on the mound

Caglianone went 6-for-10 in the series with a triple, two home runs and 5 RBIs.

On Sunday, Caglianone pitched three shutout innings, allowing one hit with two walks and three strikeouts to improve to 3-0 on the season. At the plate, he supported his cause, going 3-for-3 with two homers and 4 RBIs to improve to a team-leading 15 homers and 30 RBIs.

"Typical Jac, he seems to rise to the occasion," O'Sullivan said, "We wanted to keep him around 45 pitches today, and he was good for us, and now we're planning ahead for next week."

Florida's bullpen is improving

Florida's bullpen played an important role in the sweep, allowing 3 earned runs in 12 innings pitched.

Cade Fisher, Nick Ficarrotta and Brandon Neely combined to allow one run over 5 innings on Friday night. Fisher earned the 3-2 win and Neely struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

Ryan Slater pitched three scoreless innings on Saturday, striking out 7, as UF beat Sienna 11-0 in seven innings.

On Sunday, Blake Purell, Clete Hartzog and Phillip Abner combined to allow 2 earned runs over 4 innings. Hartzog struck out four of the five batters he faced in a 1.1 inning-stint.

Up next

The Gators will host the North Florida Ospreys on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Condron Family Ballpark. The game will air on WRUF (AM 850) and SEC Network Plus.