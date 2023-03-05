Florida baseball: 3 things we learned from No. 6 Gators taking 2 of 3 from No. 22 Miami

Florida wrapped up a three-game baseball series with a 14-4 win in eight innings over rival Miami on Sunday afternoon before 6,896 at Condron Family Ballpark.

The sixth-ranked Gators (10-3) took two of three from the No. 22 Hurricanes (9-4) after dropping a 14-6 game on Saturday. Lefty Jac Caglianone (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight over 6 innings to earn the win on Sunday.

Up 9-4, Florida scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth, with right fielder Ty Evans finishing the game off with a walk-off, two-run homer.

"Offensively, we were very good," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Defensively, each team didn't make an error and obviously Jac pitched really good. We got three quality starts this weekend, that's all we can ask for."

Here are three things the Gators learned from the three-game series:

The Gators can bounce back quickly from a tough loss

After a bullpen meltdown resulted in the Saturday loss, Florida responded quickly on Sunday, delivering four two-out RBI singles from catcher BT Riopelle, right fielder Ty Evans, center fielder Michael Robertson and first baseman Deric Fabian to take a 4-0 lead.

"As tough as last night was, we didn't let it leak into today," O'Sullivan said,

The Gators were able to knock Miami starter Alejandro Rosario out of the game after loading the bases in the second. Then, Riopelle delivered the big blast, belting a 3-1 pitch from reliever Carlos Lequercia over the wall in right center for a grand slam to put the Gators up 8-0.

"We had some really good at bats against a really good arm, Rosario, especially with two outs," O'Sullivan said.

Wyatt Langford is finding his stroke

Langford belted his third home run of the series, a two-run shot, to put Florida up 11-4 in the 8th. For the series, Langford went 6-for-11 with a double, three homers and 6 RBIs.

Florida still searching for answers in the bullpen

Five different Florida relievers combined to allow 9 earned runs on Saturday. On Sunday, righty Brandon Neely pitched a scoreless seventh inning but only recorded one out in the eighth, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits and 1 walk.

"In all fairness, Brandon, you could tell he still wasn't 100 percent today," O'Sullivan said. "He ran out of gas awfully quick. He's gotten some IVs the last couple of days. Once he gets to full strength that game may have been a little different there at the end."

Freshman lefty Cade Fisher entered the game with runners on second and third and got out of the jam thanks to an excellent defensive play by shortstop Josh Rivera, who made a leaping catch on a line drive and doubled off the runner at second to end the inning.

"We just need a couple of guys who just need to emerge and give us outs, just bridge the gap so not every game seems like it's a six-out save," O'Sullivan said. "We're close. We just have to get that one piece ...

"All you can do is keep putting guys out there and hope they step up."

Up next

Florida will begin a two-game home series on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Florida Atlantic at Condron Family Ballpark.