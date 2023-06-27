She's back: Trinity Thomas announces return to UF gymnastics with new role

If you thought you'd seen the last of Trinity Thomas in orange and blue, think again.

Thomas, who tied the collegiate record for the most perfect 10s at the NCAA championship in April, told the CBS Sports Network that she intends to return to the University of Florida for another year and serve as a student coach for the Gators' gymnastics team.

While coaching, Thomas will also be pursuing a second master's degree. After graduating with her bachelor's in applied physiology and kinesiology in 2022, Thomas received her master's in health education and behavior in May.

In her five-year career with the Gators, Thomas won a pair of Honda Awards, given to the nation's best female athlete in each college sport. The Pennsylvania native is a 34-time all-American, was the 2022 all-around national champion and the SEC's Gymnast of the Year for the 2020, 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Thomas is set to join a staff consisting of head coach Jenny Rowland, associate head coach Adrian Burke, assistant coach Owen Field and volunteer coach Jeremy Miranda. Megan Skaggs, who is a former teammate of Thomas, is also the assistant to the head coach.