Gators in Atlanta: UF well-represented at NIL Summit; Trinity Thomas named athlete of the year

The University of Florida sent nine student-athletes from five different sports to the three-day 2023 INFLCR NIL Summit in Atlanta on Sunday for an experience that allowed them to engage in keynote sessions with industry leaders and participate in workshops ranging from social media marketing to wealth management.

Florida's Zippy Broughton (women's basketball), Elisha Dees (swim and dive), Trevor Etienne (football), Morgan Hurd (gymnastics), Shemar James (football), Alex Klatsky (men's basketball), Aliyah Matharu (women's basketball), Victoria Nguyen (gymnastics) and Trinity Thomas (gymnastics) all represented the Gators at the event.

Here's what was in store.

Trinity Thomas wins Female Athlete of the Year

The NIL Summit was kicked off Saturday night with an Awards Dinner that named the winners of Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year and Innovator of the Year.

For the second year in a row, a pair of Gators athletes were named finalists as gymnastics' Trinity Thomas was a finalist for Female Athlete of the Year and swim's Emma Weyant was a finalist for Innovator of the Year.

And as the case has been all year, if Thomas is a finalist for an award, you'd be smart to bet on her.

Five weeks after winning her second consecutive Honda Award, which recognizes the nation's best athlete in her sport, Thomas brought home the NIL Summit's Female Athlete of the Year Award.

In winning the award, which recognizes athletes who exhibited the best use of their Name, Image and Likeness, Thomas is the third UF student-athlete to win an award at the Summit. Fellow gymnasts Leah Clapper and Meghan Skaggs were award-winners in last year's inaugural NIL Summit.

Elon University football's Jon Seaton was named Male Athlete of the Year, while LSU women's basketball's Flau’jae Johnson was named Innovator of the Year.

OpenLocker inks deal with UF's nine NIL Summit representatives

OpenLocker is no stranger to the University of Florida's NIL space.

In February, OpenLocker announced the launch of Gatorverse, which has since been rebranded as Gataverse − an exclusive community connecting fans to UF athletes through physical collectables, real-life experiences and rewards from local merchants and community partners.

In March, OpenLocker, Gataverse and Gators gymnastics partnered together for a widely successful youth gymnastics clinic.

On Friday, OpenLocker struck it up with Gators student-athletes again, announcing a release of autographed collectables for all nine of Florida's representatives at the NIL Summit. The collectables, which range from $49-$89 in price, will allow fans to participate in an exclusive virtual meet and greet, as well as give them access to the Gataverse community.

In addition to having their own collectables, each athlete will also make an appearance on the OpenLocker podcast, which will give fans an opportunity to interact with the athletes.

"This is pretty special," said Ben Chase, Director of NIL for the Florida Gators. "Gataverse and the leadership team at OpenLocker created a unique NIL activation for our nine NIL Summit attendees from five different sports. It really shows they care about maximizing NIL opportunities for every athlete, and that aligns directly with our mission here at Florida."

Homefield partners with Florida's nine representatives

One week removed from Homefield dropping its second line of Florida Gators products, the apparel brand teamed up with the nine Florida Gators athletes at the NIL Summit as their official outfitter throughout the event.

“We partner with over 150 colleges and universities to make thoughtful, officially-licensed apparel, andFlorida is one of our most engaged fanbases," said Homefield CEO Connor Hitchcock. We want to continue to invest in the lifeblood of the Gator community by not only providing our apparel directly to athletes, but also lending premier hospitality to this group of student-athletes."

Homefield's premier hospitality came in the form of complimentary tickets to the Georgia Aquarium on Saturday.

"All I heard leading up to the NIL Summit from our athletes was how excited they were about going to the Georgia Aquarium as a part of their deal with Homefield,” Chase said. “NIL is supposed to be fun, and I know this is one deal and experience they won’t forget.”