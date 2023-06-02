One major reason Florida Gators men's tennis coach Bryan Shelton announced his resignation

While his son, Ben, was competing in his first Australian Open in December, Florida Gators men's tennis coach Bryan Shelton, 57, was at home in Gainesville preparing for the Gators' season-opener against Texas.

That was the last straw.

"That was tough. The huge moments in their lives you want to be a part of those," Shelton said of his children in an interview with FloridaGators.com.

Now, Shelton will be a part of all those moments as he announced his intentions to step down as Florida's head coach on Friday, immediately putting a bookend on a 11-year tenure with the Gators. Shelton was brought to Florida in 2012 by former athletic director Jeremy Foley, who pulled Shelton from Georgia Tech.

For 12 years, Shelton piloted the Yellow Jackets' women's team and helped the program grab a national title in 2007 − the first of two championship-winning seasons for Shelton.

In 2021, with his freshman son on the roster, Shelton led the Gators men's team through its first ever national championship-winning season as Florida knocked off Baylor 4-1 in the NCAA Championship at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

With the title win in 2021, Shelton became the only coach to win NCAA championships in men's and women's tennis.

The following season, Florida's father-son tennis tandem made headlines again as Ben Shelton captured the 2022 NCAA singles championship. And that father-son tandem isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"I'm not done working," Bryan Shelton told FloridaGators.com.

Instead, he'll be back courtside with his 20-year-old son, who is widely regarded as a rising star in the world of professional tennis. Since going pro, Ben Shelton has skyrocketed from No. 547 to No. 36 in the ATP world rankings.

Bryan Shelton's departure forces Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin to move quick. Fortunately, with three SEC regular-season and two tournament titles, a NCAA championship, two individual champions and 28 ITA All Americans, the Florida gig sells itself.

"I just remember specifically talking to Jeremy about the programs here and how he spoke about the potential for men's tennis," Shelton told FloridaGators.com. "It's just a special, special place and a special, special university with so many resources to do the things that we want to do."