Florida Gymnastics' Trinity Thomas named College Gym News' Gymnast of the Year

The decorated college career of Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas might've ended Saturday when she and the No. 2 Gators earned a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championship, falling to No. 1 Oklahoma. But the accolades continue to roll in for the fifth-year senior.

Thomas was named College Gym News' Gymnast of the Year Tuesday after a final campaign that saw her tie the NCAA's Perfect 10 record at 28 perfect marks. Thomas tied the record Saturday with a perfect score on vault − one of just two events she competed in after suffering a lower-leg injury on March 31 in regionals.

Earlier in the year, Thomas grabbed her third career SEC Gymnast of the Year recognition, joining Alabama's Andreé Pickens as the only three-time recipients of the honor.

In 2023, Thomas led the Gators with 29 event wins (9 floor, 7 bars, 5 vault, 5 all-around & vault, 3 beam) and finished her time in Gainesville as Florida's career leader with 142 event titles.

Tuesday marks Thomas' second time winning the award.

Thomas also named Honda Award Finalist

In addition to her gymnast of the year recognition, Thomas was named one of four finalists for the 2023 Honda Award, which is given to the top female collegiate athlete in 12 different sports each season.

Thomas joins LSU's Haleigh Bryant, Oregon State's Jade Carey and Kentucky's Raena Worley.

Should Thomas win this year's award, it'll be her second consecutive year receiving the honor.