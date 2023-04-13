Trinity Thomas suits up for Florida Gators gymnastics at nationals, but not in all events

The NCAA's reigning all-around gymnastics champion is back in action.

After suffering a lower-leg injury in the Pittsburgh region semifinal on March 31, Florida gymnastics' fifth-year senior Trinity Thomas is slated to return to the competition floor today as the Gators start their bid for the program's first national championship since 2015.

Though Thomas was omitted from the session's first set of lineups, after taking turns warming up on uneven bars and vault at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, Florida head coach Jenny Rowland felt comfortable enough with Thomas' turns and slid her back into the lineup for both bars and vault.

Since Thomas' injury, Rowland has listed her as day-to-day.

"The obvious question's answer... she's definitely getting better," Rowland said during her meeting with the media on April 6. "It is still a day-to-day basis and we're just doing what we can to protect her to get her healthy and we'll see if she's in a position to go forward."

Rowland continued to add that Thomas had been "living" in treatment and rehab, while also making frequent visits to the team's acupuncturist.

Trinity Thomas drills her first event post-injury

Florida's NCAA semifinal showing didn't get off without a hitch as sophomore Sloane Blakely fell on bars, earning a 9.2375 − a must-drop score for the Gators that left Florida with little room for error.

Fortunately, the Gators followed with five solid performances on bars.

Highlighting the lineup? You guessed it, Thomas.

In her first event back from injury, Thomas pieced together a brilliant performance and stuck a double-layout to earn a score of 9.950, the top mark for the Gators.

Thomas and the Gators are underway from Fort Worth as they meet with No. 6 LSU, No. 7 California and No. 13 Denver in the NCAA semifinal.

Should Florida finish as one of the top two teams, it'll advance to Saturday's NCAA final.