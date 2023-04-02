Gators gymnastics: What's the status of NCAA reigning all-around champion Trinity Thomas?

When the second-ranked Florida Gators gymnastics team took the floor of the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh Sunday, all eyes were looking for Florida fifth-year senior and the NCAA's reigning all-around champion, Trinity Thomas.

Thomas, who hails from York, Penn., just three and a half hours outside of the Iron City, suffered a lower leg injury during her floor routine in Friday's regional semifinal. Thomas would go on to be sidelined the remainder of the night as the Gators cruised to a victory over Arizona State, Maryland and Penn State.

Following Friday's region semifinal meet, Thomas was listed as day-to-day by Florida gymnastics.

On Sunday afternoon, Thomas was alongside her team, but stayed in street clothes and did not participate in warmups as the Gators prepared for their regional final matchup against Arizona State, California and Michigan State.

The good news is that Thomas didn't appear to be in a support of any kind.

Florida fared fine without its standout all-arounder in Friday night's region semifinal. The Gators will hope for the same Sunday with a trip to the NCAA Championships on the line.