Gators gymnastics: Trinity Thomas appears to suffer injury at NCAA Regionals

If you were to ask any Florida gymnastics fan what their worst nightmare is, many would likely say an injury to senior all-arounder Trinity Thomas.

Unfortunately for the second-ranked Gators, that seemed to be the case Friday night at the NCAA Pittsburgh Regional as Thomas abruptly ended her floor routine before walking off with Florida's athletic trainer Janet Clark, visibly upset.

Thomas, who had already posted a 9.90 on beam during the meet's first rotation, came out of her double layout and continued through the next few steps of her number before doubling over with her hands on her knees.

Once Thomas' routine music was paused, those in attendance also fell silent as Thomas was helped off the floor by Clark and was briefly approached by head coach Jenny Rowland.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Thomas emerged from the locker room and rejoined her teammates without any visible supports or tape. However, Thomas will not be finishing the night and will be replaced by Bri Edwards in the lineup for the vault rotation.

Thomas, who hails from York, Penn., was excited to return to her home state and compete in front of a large entourage of family and friends.

"Before going into SECs, it wasn't like we we're going to go to Pittsburgh," Thomas said. "So to be able to move up into second again and get Pittsburgh as a regional, it feels like it was pretty much fate, huh?"

This is a developing story and will be updated.