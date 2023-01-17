NIL Tracker: Gators' swimming's Emma Weyant, gymnastics' Bri Edwards ink deals

Just one week after the University of Florida's women's basketball team secured the first team-wide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal among the Gators' women's teams on campus, two more UF athletes have inked NIL opportunities this week.

The tandem of Gators' athletes adds to the rolling list of UF student-athletes who have taken advantage of the NCAA's NIL policy, which was put into play on July 1, 2021.

Florida swimming's Emma Weyant launches swimwear line

After bringing home a silver medal in 400 IM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it was only a matter of time before Florida swimmer and Sarasota native Emma Weyant took advantage of the opportunity to profit on NIL.

And that opportunity has finally come knocking for Weyant in the form of her own swimwear line with Sporti, which is SwimOutlet's performance swim line.

Weyant, a sophomore on the Gators' swim team, honors her love for Taylor Swift and other influential women in her life with her new line of performance swimwear, which features "sweet floral prints" and "dreamy solids."

“I wanted this collection to represent always believing in yourself. It’s always been a dream to be an Olympian since I was a little girl, but then progressing through the stages, that dream really turned into more of a goal. And with the support of my family and teammates, I realized that this dream could be real," Weyant said in a release. "And now to have my own swim collection? It’s a dream come true."

The Sporti x Emma Weyant collection features pieces that range from $4.95 to $59.95 and is sold exclusively at swimoutlet.com.

Gators' gymnastics Bri Edwards signs with local fitness brand

Coming off her team's monumental win over the No. 5 Auburn Tigers on Jan. 13, Florida gymnastics sophomore Bri Edwards notched a win of her own Monday as she and Athlicity.co announced their partnership.

Athlicity.co is a Gainesville-based fitness apparel brand founded by four local athletes whose goal was to launch a fitness clothing brand that was affordable for college students. The company finally got off the ground in 2022.

Edwards, who hails from Navarre, becomes the first athlete to sign with Athlicity.co and will receive apparel designed to improve the comfort of her training as well as financial compensation in exchange for an advertising and social media relationship.

"We are overjoyed to be partnering with such an inspirational and strong athlete,”said Becky Klipin, a member of the Athlicity core leadership team, in a release. “Bri Edwards embodies the type of character and commitment necessary to be a successful athlete and hardworking human. We can’t wait to watch her continue to shine.”