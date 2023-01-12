COLLEGE

Florida Gators Swampcast: Discussing status of quarterback Jaden Rashada, Gator basketball

Kevin Brockway
The Gainesville Sun
It may be early in the new year but the Gainesville Sun's Kevin Brockway and David Whitley have plenty to discuss when it comes to UF athletics.

Whether it's the future of 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada or the current status of the Gators basketball team and the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Rashada situation:Five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada's commitment to Florida Gators in jeopardy

UF tops LSU:Florida basketball: 3 takeaways from Florida's 67-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge

