Florida football: WR Daejon Reynolds entering transfer portal

Florida Gators wide receiver Daejon Reynolds announced on his Instagram account Wednesday night that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Reynolds had a breakout game against Vanderbilt with 8 catches for 165 yards and 2 TDs during Florida's 31-24 loss to the Commodores. Overall, Reynolds finished the year with 11 catches for 224 yards and 2 TDs.

Reynolds is the second player who announce he's entering the portal this week, joining cornerback Avery Helm, who announced his intentions on Monday. Players can't officially enter the portal until Dec. 5