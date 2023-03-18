Gators softball: No. 8 Florida opens SEC play, splits doubleheader with Missouri

For a majority of those on the eighth-ranked Florida softball roster, they know what to expect when conference play comes around — especially in the SEC.

Florida redshirt junior Skylar Wallace has been around the league for a while. First with the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2019-20 and now with the Gators. Those two stops combined mean Wallace has gotten a good taste of what it means to play softball in the SEC.

"We're going to get punched in the mouth," Wallace said. "We just gotta learn how to punch back."

And Florida got a feel for both ends of that spectrum as the Gators hosted the Missouri Tigers Friday, splitting the doubleheader and setting up a series-deciding matchup Sunday.

Missouri topped Florida 7-3 in game one from Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium before bouncing back in game two and beating the Tigers 4-3.

Here are takeaways from Friday's games.

Missouri's big bats bully Florida in game No. 1

If you look at Missouri's lineup, a few things stick out. Perhaps the most glaring is the batting average of junior Alex Honnold.

Honnold entered Friday's doubleheader with an impressive average of .492, which ranked her third in the SEC. She had also tallied five home runs on the season. Against the Gators, Honnold saw both those marks increase.

In her first at-bat of the day, Honnold delivered a two-run home run against Florida sophomore Lexie Delbrey, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Gators would even the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the third courtesy of Wallace's two-run home run that not only left the playing field but cleared the fence that lines Museum Road.

"Not gonna lie, I saw it on Instagram or Twitter after our intermission," Wallace said of her seventh home run of the season. "Yeah, I got ahold of that one."

But Missouri wanted the last word.

Come the top of the fifth inning, Honnold returned to the plate and delivered another shot into orbit — this time a three-run hit over the right-centerfield wall. The Tigers found themselves back on top 5-2.

Missouri would tack on another run in the sixth inning via a solo shot from Kara Daly.

"I think has become a game of hitting," Wallace said. "Our pitchers are obviously going to give up runs. If we can just keep the ball in the ballpark and do what we do as hitters and as a defense, then we're going to be OK."

Florida plays with a chip on its shoulder in second contest

Florida graduate transfer Pal Egan was caught trying to steal second in the bottom of the second inning of game No. 2.

After a brief review, the umpires doubled down on their call, sending Egan back to the Florida dugout.

Meanwhile, across the diamond, the timeless phrase, "See ya later, Alligator" was screamed from the Missouri dugout.

"Yeah, we heard it," Wallace said.

In the Tigers' next at-bat, Florida fifth-year pitcher Elizabeth Hightower and the Gators' defense forced a clean, three-up-three-down inning before stringing together a three-run inning in the bottom of the third as small ball helped Florida load the bases.

The Gators scratched across runs thanks to a Missouri throwing error and a two-RBI single from sophomore Reagan Walsh.

"We should play with intensity before we even heard that," Wallace said. "That shouldn't be the reason we get fired up. We're so good with talent... That one saying should not be it. Because everyone is out to beat the Gators."

Two outs? No problem for the Gators

For some, two outs on the board might feel like doomsday. But for Florida's lineup, it's just something to shrug at as you step up to the plate.

Of the Gators' combined seven runs Friday, five were scored with two outs on the board.

"Personally, a two-out rally is fun," said Wallace, who notched a two-out RBI triple of her own in the second game. "You just keep going and make the defense make plays and make outs. Two outs, one out, no outs... I think the mentality should never change."

Also delivering two-out scoring hits for the Gators on Friday were Walsh and Sarah Longley.

Florida turns in a trio of double plays in game two

After taking a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Gators allowed the Tigers to fire back with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, trimming Florida's lead to just one run.

The Gators would white-knuckle their one-run advantage thanks to gutsy outings from their defense and relieving pitcher, Rylee Trlicek (3.0 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, K), who relieved Hightower (4.0 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 3 K) to start the fifth.

"That's what it's going to come down to this year," Wallace said. "It's going to be close ballgames. We're going to get punched in the mouth and I don't think our pitchers are really going to throw a lot of shutouts. The SEC is a really good conference so we're going to have to be good hitters, good on defense and learn how to play in those type ballgames."

Missouri junior Maddie Gallagher ended the game by grounding into a double play — the third of the game for the Gators, which ties a program best.

Rubber match set for Sunday

Florida was slated to play three games against Missouri across three days.

However, inclement weather heading to Gainesville on Saturday threw a wrench into those plans and forced the Gators and Tigers to play two games Friday with the series finale scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1.

"It's going to be a war," Wallace said. "We gotta fight to the very end. All 21 outs. It's not going to be easy and it's going to be a grind. But we're well, well, well prepared for it."