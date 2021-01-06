Tuesday's high school roundup: Oak Hall runs past Chiefland

From staff reports

Senior Andrew Pickens and freshman Andrew Powell both hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points each to lead host Oak Hall to a 59-29 win over Chiefland in boys basketball Tuesday night.

After a sluggish first quarter ended with the Eagles up 8-4, Oak Hall went on a 9-0 run to open the second and outscored the Indians (2-7) 38-14 in the second and third quarters to seal the win. The Eagles (3-2), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 11, will play Friday at Trenton.

P.K. Yonge 52, Hawthorne 49: At P.K. Yonge, Palmer Pressly led the Blue Wave with 13 points, including nine in the deciding fourth quarter. James Walden and Adrian Bloodworth both had 11 points each.

Monday score: Ocala Vanguard beat visiting Buchholz, 77-60.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastside 38, Saint Francis 33: At Eastside, junior Sese Peeples scored a team-high 11 points, freshman Precious Marshall added 10 points, freshman Kacie Singleton scored seven and senior Xamiah Williams tallied six points for the Rams (3-4). Eastside will play at Gainesville on Thursday.