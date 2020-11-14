Dooley At The Half: Kyle Trask Show

Sun sports columnist Pat Dooley looks at the first half of the Florida-Arkansas game in The Swamp:

• It's almost getting to be ridiculous what is going on with Kyle Trask. In the first half, he threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns. We didn't even have to wait until the second half to see if he could get four TD passes in a game. And this, without Kyle Pitts being able to play.

• But that's the thing — this receiving corps is able to do some special things even if players are out. It was Trevon Grimes early and then Justin Shorter with his third touchdown in three games. Florida basically sucked the Arkansas secondary in by running so much in the first half. The run game wasn't overly effective (85 yards), but it set the tone for the second quarter.

• Gator fans are probably going to just have to accept that offenses are going to hit some big plays against the UF defense. Saturday night, it was Feleipe Franks throwing a perfect pass for a 47-yard TD and then Trelon Smith going 83 yards untouched right up the middle to pull the Razorbacks within a touchdown. Arkansas finished the half with 226 yards and you might ask why Smith only got three carries in the half.

• Florida ran 46 plays in the first half. Arkansas ran 21. This offense is going to be in the discussion for the best in Florida history. Early in the year, we thought Florida might give up the most first downs in school history. Now, it looks like this team has a chance to break the record for most first downs. The numbers, as I said, are getting to be ridiculous.