Dooley Grades The Gators: Amazing production

OFFENSE A+

First half: Kyle Trask threw five touchdown passes and 281 yards in the half. He seemed to be throwing the ball harder than normal, almost as if he expected smaller windows. The Gators continue to use so many different players on the other end of those passes with nine different players having receptions.

Second half: The numbers weren't as ridiculous as the first half, but with the game still interesting Trask led the Gators on two scoring drives of 83 and 76 yards that basically put the game away. Trask's sixth touchdown pass was his second to tight end Keon Zipperer, who filled admirably for Kyle Pitts with 47 yards receiving.

For the game: Trask's six TDs made him the first UF quarterback to throw for six twice in a season. And that was without playing the last 13 minutes of the game (although that was a nice touchdown drive by Emory Jones). Florida was also able to run the ball all night, finishing with 208 rushing yards. That opened up the passing game instead of the other way around.

DEFENSE C+

First half: Obviously, the two big plays Arkansas had were stunning, but maybe everybody should be used to it. On the other hand, on the four other Arkansas possessions, UF held the Razorbacks to 78 yards and got a big fourth down stop thanks to a deflected pass by linebacker Ventrell Miller.

Second half: The start of the second half was not good as Arkansas was able to roll right down the field and cut the lead to two touchdowns. Give the defense credit for scoring a touchdown on Zachary Carter's fumble return. But the 82-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was another inexcusable play.

For the game: Florida gave up a touchdown in every quarter and allowed more than 400 yards. Maybe we just have to live with a defense that sometimes seems like it has to give up a few big plays in every game. In a way, it's kind of reminiscent of LSU last year because the defense knew the offense could bail it out.

SPECIAL TEAMS B

First half: Florida did not punt, and it's difficult to say whether or not the Gators did a good job covering kickoffs because one almost broke and twice Arkansas had holding penalties. Kadarius Toney did a good job either fielding or getting away from the two punts.

Second half: Florida finally punted and Jacob Finn did a good job with an unreturnable 42-yard punt. Other than that, there wasn't a lot to talk about in the second half in terms of special teams.

For the game: It seems like this is becoming something of an expected deal where special teams aren't that much of a factor because Florida's offense is so efficient. It's becoming rare to see kickoff and punt returns because Florida just wants to get the offense on the field.

OVERALL A-

The defense is what it is, but fortunately the offense is what it is. Florida is putting up sick offensive numbers that are making it one of — if not THE — best offenses in UF history. Giving up 35 points is not ideal and certainly this is the season of offense. But putting 63 points up against a team that has played some nice defensive games is pretty darn amazing.