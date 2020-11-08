Sunday Blog: Transition of power?

The Sunday Blog comes at you while wondering how many times you've watched highlights of the Florida-Georgia game since it ended.

1. A year ago, Florida's inability to get Georgia off the field and then stay on the field were the big reasons the Gators lost a close game. This time, Florida ran 80 plays in the game compared to 52 last year. How about some kudos for that offensive line that did a tremendous job protecting Trask and getting a push up front. You score 44 points and gain 571 yards, your offensive linemen are up for some awards.

2. There is going to be a lot of talk about the transition of power in the SEC East, but Florida has only taken the first step in trying to make that happen. The Gators still have to win the East, but certainly their performance Saturday will catch the eyes of recruits. Georgia, on the other hand, finds itself in a strange position. And the problem isn't going away this season. "I really feel like we can throw the ball," coach Kirby Smart said after the game. "It doesn’t look like it in the stats. But you saw it tonight. Anybody with an open eye could say, ‘Well, they did have some guys open.’ We did protect the quarterback pretty well early on. We’ve got to be able to throw and catch it. And they did. So that was the difference in the game. Not the sky is falling.” Yeah, but the bed Smart made is getting less and less comfortable.

3. Certainly, Arkansas is going to come in here brimming with confidence after scoring all 24 of its points in the third quarter in the win over Tennessee. You remember Tennessee? The team that was back and has now lost four in a row? Anyway, Feleipe Franks was 18-of-24 with three touchdown passes. Coach Sam Pittman has three SEC wins in his first season (Chad Morris had zero in two seasons) and it probably should be four if not for the SEC officials. Trevon Grimes smiled when he talked about seeing Franks again. "That's my boy. We talk all the time," he said. As hyped up as Florida is, I would think the Razorbacks definitely have Florida's attention.

4. There was some shakeup in my Associated Press ballot Sunday morning after that epic double OT win for Notre Dame over Clemson (storming the field during a pandemic? Come on, man). Here is my top 10:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Oregon